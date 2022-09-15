The following press release is from SX Global:

Pipes Motorsports Group Announces FIM World Supercross Championship Lineup – Brandon Hartranft, Dilan Schwartz, and Marshal Weltin

Supercross and Motocross Rider Brandon Hartranft Compete In WSX (450cc) Class

Dynamic Professional Supercross and Motocross Rider Marshal Weltin and Young Up-And-Comer Dilan Schwartz to Compete in SX2 (250cc) Class

MADERA, Calif. – Pipes Motorsports Group, led by former supercross and motocross rider Dustin Pipes, today announced its complete rider lineup for the pilot season of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX). The lineup features professional supercross and motocross rider, Brandon Hartranft racing in the WSX (450cc) class. Competing in the SX2 (250cc) Class is professional supercross and motocross rider Marshal Weltin and young, hungry rider, Dilan Schwartz who both set their sights on winning a World Championship for Pipes Motorsports Group.

In the WSX Class is well-respected and experienced 450cc rider, Brandon Hartranft. Riding out of Brick, New Jersey, Hartranft has several podium finishes in the 450cc class, finishing in the top 8 of the American Supercross series in 2022. Hartranft provides Pipes Motorsports Group a solid combination of 450cc riders competing for the title of FIM-sanctioned World Champion.

“With our team officially set for the FIM World Supercross Championship’s pilot season, we’re excited to see how we stack up against the other teams and some of the best riders in the world. We believe we have a great chance to win a World Championship,” said Pipes. “The WSX has done an amazing job putting this pilot season together and allowing the teams and riders to showcase their skills and talent on a global stage. The first Grand Prix is right around the corner and we’re ready to compete and podium in both the 250cc and 450cc classes with our talented riders.”