Tale as old as time, er, as old as racing has been around. Racer enjoys success at the amateur level from 50cc bikes all the way up to the Open Pro Sport class, only to suffer from injury after injury after turning professional. Michigan native Joey Crown admits he is not the only racer this has happened to. His latest injury left him with double vision in his left eye, which makes riding difficult. Undeterred, Joey has resorted to riding for fun with the left side of his goggles covered (on a private track, where he won’t run into other riders) all while doing therapy to improve his vision. His goal is to come back and stay healthy for an entire season. In the meantime, he has picked up some useful skills working for his father’s suspension company.

Racer X: So, the last we heard about you was last November when you had a really gnarly get off, can you tell us about that?

Joey Crown: Yeah, back in November I was training for Paris Supercross at Club MX. It was two days before I was supposed to fly out for that race, I swapped out in a whoop section and jumped off into a straightaway. I landed fine, I didn’t crash, but then Enzo [Lopes] was right there, third gear wide open and T-boned me. Luckily, he was okay, he got up fine. But from the impact broke my radius, ulna, shattered my elbow, broke my humorous, shattered my eye socket, broke my nose as well. So, I was in the hospital for about ten days, and had, I think, five surgeries in the hospital between my arm and my eye. It's been a long road since, I had another surgery on my eye socket to put a plate in. Right now, I am just trying to recover from my double vision from my eye. My arm is doing well, I think I will probably get my hardware out, but I have been able to ride my dirt bike, it's not 100 percent but it's fine enough to ride safely, and to work.

That’s good. How bad is your eye? You said you have double vision, is that something that they can treat, or will it improve with time?

Yeah, they said if it doesn’t heal there is a surgery that could fix it. The surgery would be to adjust the muscles of my eye to get it to point properly. But I am pretty confident in the improvements that it's made with the eye exercises and therapy to stretch and strengthen the muscles, and it has been improving a lot. So, I am pretty confident I should be good. And talking to a couple of other people who have had similar injuries with their eye socket, they said up to a year they had to deal with it but then after that they’ve been good.