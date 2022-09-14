Cody Richelderfer Named FactoryONE Sherco Team Manager

The following press release is from FactoryONE Sherco:

San Antonio, TX – FactoryONE Sherco announced today that Cody Webb's technician Cody Richelderfer, (Rich-L-der-fur) has been elevated to FactoryONE Sherco Team Manager. He will be responsible for the day to day operation of the competition department. FactoryONE Sherco currently races in the AMA Hard Enduro series, AMA EnduroCross, FIM SuperEnduro and NATC AMA Grand National Trials Championship.

"We are so thankful to have Cody R on our team," Said President Ron Sallman. "Cody has an engineers mind and developed key assets to make our competition department successful," Continued Sallman. "He (Richelderfer) has earned this promotion and will manage the race team operation beginning this weekend at round 1 of EnduroCross."

Cody1, as he is affectionately known, (Cody Webb is Cody2 based on his race number) has had a long and distinguished career in off-road racing. He graduated top of his class from the Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and has many other continuing education certifications. He has wrenched for championship riders across several different off-road disciplines and for Team USA at multiple ISDE competitions. He also has dealership experience as he previously owned AC Powersports in La Grande, OR.

About FactoryONE Sherco

FactoryONE Sherco is a multi-time United States AMA championship observed trials team and multi-discipline Championship enduro team led by some of the top riders in the business. The Enduro team is led By Cody Webb who is a multi-time champion that competes in Extreme Off-Road, EnduroCross and FIM SuperEnduro. He is also the 2010 AMA Mototrials Champion. The Trials team is led by 13x AMA Champion Pat Smage (Smah-gee) on the men’s side; and 6x AMA Champion Louise Forsley (fours-lee) on the Women’s side. The trials team consists of four professional riders and two development riders.