Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Bitci Turkey
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Burr Oak
Sat Sep 24
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross of Nations
Sat Sep 24
Articles
Full Schedule

32nd Big Dave Vet Homecoming Takes Place This Weekend At High Point Raceway

September 14, 2022 11:30am | by:
32nd Big Dave Vet Homecoming Takes Place This Weekend At High Point Raceway

Our friends at Lojak’s Cycle Sales invite you to come out and join our extended racing family on this special weekend as we celebrate our motocross heritage and the memory of “Big Dave” Coombs (1941-1998) with all of our friends – old and new. This event offers two days of unique racing and a wide selection of vet classes for all skill levels, as well as support classes for our younger racers. Spend Saturday night bench racing over adult beverages. This is a laid-back event that is sure to bring back cool memories.

Pre-Register for Saturday and Sunday Racing at High Point Raceway

Vet Homecoming Event t-shirt available for $20. Pre-Register and order online, or buy one at the event (limited quantities).
Vet Homecoming Event t-shirt available for $20. Pre-Register and order online, or buy one at the event (limited quantities).

Saturday features GP-style Moto-X Country Racing. The Moto-X Country racing is a hybrid event combining elements of off-road racing and motocross into one unique competition. Taking place over a roughly three-mile course, racers will encounter woods sections intermittently separated by big European-style grass track sections. There are classes for all ages and skill levels, and you don’t even have to be a “Vet” rider to participate! All classes will race (2) 30-minute motos on this hybrid course. Be sure to check out the Race Order before registering to see which classes run together.

Charlie Heard returns with his BBQ Dinner for $10 per ticket. The BBQ Dinner will take place on Saturday, September 17 at 6 PM.

The High Point Mountain Bike Park will be closed Saturday for the GP Moto-X Country Racing. The park will re-open on Sunday for mountain bikes to use.

The fun continues Saturday evening with Pit Bike racing kicking off at 6:30 pm and a full evening bench racing and karaoke with Racer X John with old buddies. Even if you’re not here to race, Saturday evening promises to be full of fun and serves as a great time to catch up with old friends.

Sunday the focus will shift to the motocross track as the 32nd Annual "Big Dave" Vet Homecoming will take to the famous High Point Motocross track. Racers will be able to compete in numerous Vet-aged classes, Vintage classes and some Support classes for younger riders as well.

The afternoon will feature a Vintage Bike Show, numerous Vintage Contests with the opportunity to win some great prizes, and a Swap Meet. So clean out your garage, shine up those vintage items and get ready to show-off your sh**… stuff at the Country Club of Motocross.

Vintage Racing all weekend long.
Vintage Racing all weekend long. Andrew Fredrickson

2022 Admission & Race Fees

Weekend Admission:

Friday$40 Adults (12+)
$20 Kids (6-11)
Saturday$20 Adults (12+)
$10 Kids (6-11)

Kids 0<5: Free
Camping: Free

GP Moto-X Country Registration Fees:
$40 Race Fee / Class*

Vet Homecoming Motocross Registration Fees:
$40 Race Fee / Class*

Pit Bike Registration Fees:
$25 Race Fee/Class*

*No AMA Membership Fee

Vintage Bike Show & Contest:
No Fee

Pre-Register for Saturday and Sunday Racing at High Point Raceway

2022 Saturday GP Moto-X Country Classes:

Pro
250 A
250 B
250 C
Open B
Open C
Sportsman
Women
125
25+
30+
30+ C
40+ 
40+ C
45+
50+ 
50+ C
55+
60+
Evolution (Through 1986)
Revolution (Through 2008)
Warrior
Mini Support

See the GP Practice and Moto Order before signing up!

Saturday Pit Bike Classes:

$25/class. No AMA Membership Required.

Clutch (16+ years old)
No Clutch(16+ years old)
Big Bike (110 - 150cc) (16+ years old)
Youth (9-15 years old)

2022 Sunday MX Homecoming Classes:

25+ A* | 25+ B | 25+ C | 25+ Women
30+ A* | 30+ B | 30+ C
35+ | 35+ C
40+ A* | 40+ B | 40+ C
45+ A* | 45+ B | 45+ C
50+ A* | 50+ B | 50+ C
55 + | 55+ C
60+ | 65+
Warrior 25+(Military I.D.; Active or Retired)
Warrior 40+ (Military I.D.; Active or Retired)

*80% payback

Support Classes:

18+ | 18+ C
125 Support | 250 Support| Open Support
Mini Support (65cc & 85cc) (will run together in race order)
Sportsman (All Skill Levels)

Vintage Classes:

Evolution 1: Through 1979 (Air Cooled Bike with Drum Brakes)
Evolution 2: Through 1984 (Air Cooled Bike with Drum Brakes)
Evolution 3: Through 1986 (Water Cooled Bike with Drum Brakes)
Revolution 1: Through 1998 (Water or Air Cooled Bike with Disc or Drum Brakes)
Revolution 2: Through 2008 (2-Stroke with Disc Brakes)

Sunday Motocross Practice Order:

  1. A
  2. 12-25+ B
  3. 30-40+ B
  4. 45-50+ B
  5. 12-25+ C
  6. 30 -40+ C
  7. 45-50+ C / 60+
  8. Vintage
  9. Mini
Vintage Bike Show
Vintage Bike Show Andrew Fredrickson

2022 Vintage Bike Show

There will be a judged contest on Sunday located next to the MX Sports tent. You must have your bikes entered by 11 a.m., and you are welcome to leave your bikes displayed while you race. Winners will be announced during intermission along with the winners of the other vintage contests below.

  • Golden Era (1970-1978)
  • Pre-Modern Era (1978-1982)
  • Modern Era (1982-1989)
  • Millennium Era (1990-2005)
  • Mini Cycle 0-70cc (Pre-1990)

2022 Vintage Contests

The vintage contests are back again this year and we have some really awesome prizes! All you have to do is register your vintage items to the MX Sports tent by 11 a.m. on Sunday. Winners will be announced during intermission. If you have any items that could be in the running for the contests, bring them out! You might even end up in the magazine!

  • Vintage Race Gear
  • Vintage T-Shirt Contest
  • Best Race Program
  • Best Old-School Trophy
  • Furthest Traveled Competitor
  • Oldest Competitor

The winner of each category will receive a free one-year subscription to Racer X Illustrated, in addition to two (2) general admission passes for the High Point National in 2022. And for being so awesome, the furthest-traveled competitor will receive two (2) VIP Super Passes – a $400 value to the 2023 High Point National!

Main image by Andrew Fredrickson

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
November 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now