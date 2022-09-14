32nd Big Dave Vet Homecoming Takes Place This Weekend At High Point Raceway

Saturday features GP-style Moto-X Country Racing. The Moto-X Country racing is a hybrid event combining elements of off-road racing and motocross into one unique competition. Taking place over a roughly three-mile course, racers will encounter woods sections intermittently separated by big European-style grass track sections. There are classes for all ages and skill levels, and you don’t even have to be a “Vet” rider to participate! All classes will race (2) 30-minute motos on this hybrid course. Be sure to check out the Race Order before registering to see which classes run together.

Charlie Heard returns with his BBQ Dinner for $10 per ticket. The BBQ Dinner will take place on Saturday, September 17 at 6 PM.

The High Point Mountain Bike Park will be closed Saturday for the GP Moto-X Country Racing. The park will re-open on Sunday for mountain bikes to use.

The fun continues Saturday evening with Pit Bike racing kicking off at 6:30 pm and a full evening bench racing and karaoke with Racer X John with old buddies. Even if you’re not here to race, Saturday evening promises to be full of fun and serves as a great time to catch up with old friends.