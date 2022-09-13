In honor of Troll and Dean-O, we’ve decided to look back at some notable riders last ever nationals along with some quotes and/or notes from the last race.

Note: We’ll do this in two parts, look for more stories from more riders later this week.

2022 | Pala 2 | 13-9 | 450MX

Wilson: “Everyone is like, isn’t it emotional? I’m sure later down the road, I’ll be a little bit more emotional. I’ve had a lot of good memories here at Pala. Went 1-1 in my rookie year. Next year went 1-1. I’ve been very dominant here in my 250 days, and unfortunately not so much. It was just so gnarly out there and hot, I just wanted to survive today.

That’s the outdoors done for me. I’m happy with my decision. Today put a stamp on it. When I rode off, I said, “I’m making the right decision.” I can’t just ride at my full potential anymore the way my knee is. My knee is just so mangled. It just hurts me in daily life. So, anyway, I had a good one. I had lots of ups and downs. Here we are. We’re healthy. Made it through the day.”

2022 | Pala 2 | DNS | 450MX

Martin: “I’m not gonna lie I was pretty disappointed I wasn’t able to race the last two nationals of my career. I’ve had some pretty big crashes this year on the 450 and when I hurt my shoulder before Ironman it was basically just a tip over. That’s the hard part with this sport though is we are racing every seven days. So, if you have an injury mid-week it’s really hard to heal up in time for the weekend.

“Overall, though looking back at my last season I’m pretty content. Yes, I would’ve like to get more top 10s in supercross and motocross but for it being my first year on the 450 I can’t complain. I learned a ton and I’m ultimately happy to walk away from this sport healthy and on my own terms.”