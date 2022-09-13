The FIM International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) recently concluded in France, and while the Trophy teams tend to garner most of the attention, America put in a valiant effort to take second in the club class, thanks to Kai Aiello, Craig Delong, and Tyler Vore, who made up the XC Gear club. For Aiello, who comes from a motocross background, it marked a particularly strong performance—he’s only been competing in off-road for roughly two years and was forced to deal with the passing of his father a little over a year ago. We had to know more about his French foray, so we rang up Aiello for this week’s Privateer Profile.

Racer X: Kai, how’s it going man? You’re back from France and dodging wildfires in Southern California!

Kai Aiello: Yeah, it’s been a little bit crazy. Luckily the rain came through at the right time. Our house was okay, and my girlfriend was evacuated temporarily but came back the next day. The flash floods came through at the perfect time and contained everything.

How was the ISDE? It was your first time, right?

Yeah, it was my first time, and it was an unreal experience, to say the least. It’s kind of crazy to think two years ago, even a year ago, I never would have thought I’d be at an off-road race like the ISDE. I come from a moto background, and it definitely wasn’t on my agenda, but with the success I’ve had in the past year in off-road, it became a goal of mine. The opportunity came up to go race, I got my fundraising done, and made the trip over to France. It was a really cool experience.

Take us through how it went.

I went in with no expectations, really. You have very limited help from mechanics. They’re there, but they’re not allowed to really touch the bike. They can add fuel, change oil, that kind of thing, but everything else is on the rider. So, a big goal of mine was just to get my bike through to the finish. Everything is timed so you have to make your time checks and service checks, and if you have an issue riding you might fall behind pace. Luckily for me I was able to ride clean. The riding itself was super cool and technical. A lot of the experienced riders were saying the transfers, which is basically the riding between the timed race portions, were a lot more technical with more trails and single tracks this year. It was challenging, and also really fun. We were riding by rivers and going through towns, but there was also stuff that could set you back, like rocks, hill climbs, technical descents. You could easily run into an issue and miss a time check. I was stoked to stay on time all week. Overall, it was smooth week for me.