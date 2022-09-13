MDK Motorsports Announces Full 4 Rider FIM World Supercross Championship Roster

In July it was confirmed that Chad Reed will be racing the pilot season of the FIM World Supercross Championship this fall with MDK Motorsports, but now the team has announced its full four-rider roster. Former AMA Supercross and Motocross factory racer Josh Grant will compete on a Honda CRF450R alongside of Reed in the SX1 (450cc) division as Justin Bogle and Derek Drake will race KTM 250 SX-F machines in the SX2 (250cc) division. The team has also announced Minnesota native Henry Miller as a backup rider.

Below is the full press release from SX Global:

Two-Time World Supercross Champion and Australian Superstar Chad Reed Leads MDK Motorsports’ WSX (450cc) Class Alongside Experienced American Rider Josh Grant

Multiple Supercross and Motocross Event Winner Justin Bogle and Up-and-Coming American Derek Drake To Compete in the SX2 (250cc) Class



PATASKALA, OH – MDK Motorsports, led by entrepreneur team owner Mark Kvamme and managed by former supercross rider turned entrepreneur Jamey Grosser, announced its final three riders to compete alongside two-time World Supercross Champion Chad Reed in the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX). All the action begins on October 8th at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales where MDK boasts a talented group of premier and up-and-coming riders, competing for an FIM-sanctioned World Championship.

Led by Reed who provides a level of championship leadership and experience few riders in the history of Supercross can, MDK Motorsports will field an extremely competitive group of riders each bringing the experience and skill necessary to compete at a World Championship level.

Reed will ride in the WSX (450cc) class with Josh Grant, a Southern California native with almost two decades of professional experience. Grant’s resume includes numerous podiums in American supercross and motocross, including multiple victories.

“This is a lineup stacked with veteran experience and incredible skill – guys who’ve raced at the highest level and know exactly what it takes to win,” said Kvamme. “Chad and Josh were teammates over the years and there’s a valuable level of trust and mutual respect between them, while Justin and Derek will be a formidable pairing to push the field in SX2. This is a tight group, and we couldn’t be more excited for the first race in Cardiff next month.”

MDK Motorsport’s SX2 (250cc) class features Cushing, Oklahoma’s Justin Bogle, a 10-year motocross and supercross veteran with four career victories across 450cc and 250cc classes. Bogle’s high-level experience in the sport’s most competitive formats will be a welcome addition to the MDK Motorsports team.