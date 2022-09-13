MDK Motorsports Announces Full 4 Rider FIM World Supercross Championship Roster
In July it was confirmed that Chad Reed will be racing the pilot season of the FIM World Supercross Championship this fall with MDK Motorsports, but now the team has announced its full four-rider roster. Former AMA Supercross and Motocross factory racer Josh Grant will compete on a Honda CRF450R alongside of Reed in the SX1 (450cc) division as Justin Bogle and Derek Drake will race KTM 250 SX-F machines in the SX2 (250cc) division. The team has also announced Minnesota native Henry Miller as a backup rider.
Below is the full press release from SX Global:
Two-Time World Supercross Champion and Australian Superstar Chad Reed Leads MDK Motorsports’ WSX (450cc) Class Alongside Experienced American Rider Josh Grant
Multiple Supercross and Motocross Event Winner Justin Bogle and Up-and-Coming American Derek Drake To Compete in the SX2 (250cc) Class
PATASKALA, OH – MDK Motorsports, led by entrepreneur team owner Mark Kvamme and managed by former supercross rider turned entrepreneur Jamey Grosser, announced its final three riders to compete alongside two-time World Supercross Champion Chad Reed in the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX). All the action begins on October 8th at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales where MDK boasts a talented group of premier and up-and-coming riders, competing for an FIM-sanctioned World Championship.
Led by Reed who provides a level of championship leadership and experience few riders in the history of Supercross can, MDK Motorsports will field an extremely competitive group of riders each bringing the experience and skill necessary to compete at a World Championship level.
Reed will ride in the WSX (450cc) class with Josh Grant, a Southern California native with almost two decades of professional experience. Grant’s resume includes numerous podiums in American supercross and motocross, including multiple victories.
Related: Confirmed Teams, Riders, Schedule for 2022 FIM World Supercross Championship
“This is a lineup stacked with veteran experience and incredible skill – guys who’ve raced at the highest level and know exactly what it takes to win,” said Kvamme. “Chad and Josh were teammates over the years and there’s a valuable level of trust and mutual respect between them, while Justin and Derek will be a formidable pairing to push the field in SX2. This is a tight group, and we couldn’t be more excited for the first race in Cardiff next month.”
MDK Motorsport’s SX2 (250cc) class features Cushing, Oklahoma’s Justin Bogle, a 10-year motocross and supercross veteran with four career victories across 450cc and 250cc classes. Bogle’s high-level experience in the sport’s most competitive formats will be a welcome addition to the MDK Motorsports team.
Rounding out the team and joining Bogle in the SX2 class is Derek Drake from Central California. Making his professional motocross debut in 2019, and his supercross debut in 2020, Drake is a talented, up-and-coming rider looking to break out globally in the WSX series. His talent, drive and dedication will be complemented by the incredible experience and leadership of his three teammates as they tackle the global stage in WSX.
In a unique move to supercross teams, MDK motorsports has also retained back up rider Henry Miller a fellow Minnesota native of Team Manager “The People’s Champ” Jamey Grosser. Miller is a long-time top privateer of supercross and motocross and will be available in a moment’s notice if needed. Henry will also feature MDK logos in all his racing endeavors.
The FIM World Supercross Championship will host the British Grand Prix at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, October 8th. Tickets to the first round of the 2022 pilot season are now on sale, and can be found HERE. The FIM World Supercross Championship 2022 will serve as a “pilot” season, allowing the championship to establish itself and build momentum going into 2023. From 2023, and subsequent years, the FIM World Supercross Championship expand annually between June and November, with up to twelve events in 2023.
For more information about MDK Motorsports, visit the team website and follow along via social media on Facebook and Instagram.