However, the two fastest overall riders in America at the time were the much younger Rick Johnson and Jeff Ward, and DeCoster had picked them as his 250 (RJ) and 500 riders for Team USA. That left the 125, something that Hannah had not raced in years. With DeCoster also being the co-manager at Team Honda at the time, many guessed that he would go with Honda’s two-time AMA 125 National Champion Micky Dymond, especially after Dymond was passed over the previous year in order for Johnny O’Mara to race the 125 in Maggiora, Italy.

But the surprise of many in the industry, DeCoster took the more nostalgic approach and picked the veteran Hannah instead of young Dymond to race his Suzuki RM125 at Unadilla for Team USA. Hannah had shown that he still had race-winning speed earlier in the season when he went 4-1 in the 250 National at Southwick, topping Johnson, Ward and O’Mara in the second moto. And when it came time for the actual MXON in September and a massive rainstorm rolled into the northeast, many were probably relieved that Hannah, a mud-master his entire career, was picked for the team. But even Hannah himself was not thrilled to be on the 125, rather than a 250.

“I wanted to go, Suzuki wanted me to go, and I got picked to go, but nobody was happy about me being in the 125 class,” said Hannah of the controversy. “The pressure was on me to do a good job or people would badmouth me.”

But the mud definitely played in Hannah’s favor as he welcomed the rain. His years of experience in it, and specifically at Unadilla, should have given him a huge advantage. It didn’t show in the first moto, however, as French teenager Jean-Michel Bayle ended up top 125, and Hannah was only fourth. But in the second moto, with the rain continuing and the track falling apart, Hannah put in the last great ride of his career, shocking everyone as the top 125 rider and third overall in the 125/250 moto, behind only Johnson and Belgium’s Eric Geboers, the reigning 250cc World Champion. And with JMB docked a lap for receiving outside assistance, Hannah claimed the 125 class overall win, helping set his teammates Johnson and Ward set up to deliver a popular Team USA victory with first -and third- place finishes in the final 250/500 moto.