450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Bitci Turkey
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
Wake-Up Call

September 12, 2022 9:30am
by:

Main image by Ken Hill

grand National Cross Country (GNCC)

Round 10 (of 13) — The Mountaineer GNCC — Summit Bechtel Reserve — Glen Jean, West Virginia

Overall

GNCC

The Mountaineer - Overall Race

September 10, 2022
Summit Bechtel Reserve
Glen Jean, WV United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Steward Baylor 02:41:28.733 Belton, SC United States Yamaha
2Jordan Ashburn 02:41:47.456 Cookeville, TN United States Husqvarna
3Thad Duvall 02:42:50.858 Williamstown, WV United States Husqvarna
4Jonathan Girroir 02:43:55.059 Southwick, MA United States GasGas
5Ricky Russell 02:44:43.778 Duvall, WA United States GasGas
6Craig Delong 02:46:37.730 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
7Lyndon Snodgrass 02:48:11.452 Australia Kawasaki
8Ruy Barbosa 02:48:38.099 Chile Honda
9Cody J Barnes 02:49:34.950 Sterling, IL United States Honda
10Grant Davis 02:49:49.320 Kawasaki
Full Results

XC2

GNCC

The Mountaineer - XC2 Pro Race

September 10, 2022
Summit Bechtel Reserve
Glen Jean, WV United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jonathan Girroir 02:43:55.059 Southwick, MA United States GasGas
2Lyndon Snodgrass 02:48:11.452 Australia Kawasaki
3Ruy Barbosa 02:48:38.099 Chile Honda
4Cody J Barnes 02:49:34.950 Sterling, IL United States Honda
5Michael Witkowski 02:50:51.200 North Liberty, IN United States Yamaha
6Benjamin Herrera 02:53:36.741 Chile Kawasaki
7Liam Draper 02:53:51.259 Auckland New Zealand KTM
8Angus Riordan 02:54:00.259 Woodland, CA United States KTM
9Ryder Lafferty 02:55:02.459 Millville, NJ United States GasGas
10Simon J Johnson 02:55:05.250 Bennington, VT United States KTM
Full Results

XC3

GNCC

The Mountaineer - XC3 Pro-Am Race

September 10, 2022
Summit Bechtel Reserve
Glen Jean, WV United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Brody Johnson 02:55:01.532 Landrum, SC United States Husqvarna
2Jason Lipscomb 02:56:15.779 Parkersburg, WV United States Beta
3Zack Hayes 02:56:45.331 Sumter, SC United States KTM
4Max Fernandez 03:02:23.990 Ottsville, PA United States GasGas
5Jake Froman 03:21:22.894 Lynnville, IN United States Husqvarna
6Drew Callaway 03:25:07.009 Denver, NC United States KTM
7Eli Childers 02:22:56.659 Hickory, NC United States Yamaha
8Dakoda Devore 01:09:09.612 Uhrichsville, OH United States KTM
9Zachary Gareis 00:42:02.454 Mars, PA United States Yamaha
Full Results

WXC

GNCC

The Mountaineer - WXC Race

September 10, 2022
Summit Bechtel Reserve
Glen Jean, WV United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Rachael Archer 02:05:24.959 New Zealand Yamaha
2Korie Steede 02:16:03.338 Beloit, OH United States KTM
3Jocelyn Barnes 02:20:13.039 Equinunk, PA United States Kawasaki
4Prestin Raines 02:20:34.256 Travelers Rest, SC United States Yamaha
5Taylor Johnston 02:29:07.976 Buskirk, NY United States KTM
6Kaitlyn Jacobs 02:04:07.010 Wildomar, CA United States KTM
7Kayla Oneill 01:16:22.659 Greenwood Lake, NY United States Kawasaki
DNFTayla Jones 00:00:00.000 Yass Australia Husqvarna
Full Results

Championship Standings

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States212
2Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States180
3Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States156
4Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States148
5Lyndon Snodgrass Australia122
6Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States121
7Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States118
8Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States106
9Ruy Barbosa Chile94
10Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States93
Full Standings

XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Lyndon Snodgrass Australia223
2Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States187
3Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States183
4Ruy Barbosa Chile174
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States161
6Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States145
7Benjamin Herrera Chile143
8Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand120
9Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States115
10Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States107
Full Standings

XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States247
2Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States246
3Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States184
4Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States163
5Hunter Neuwirth Plantation, FL United States156
6Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States146
7Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States126
8Eli Childers Hickory, NC United States117
9Brenden J Poling Grafton, WV United States115
10Dominick Morse Newark Valley, NY United States94
Full Standings

WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States237
2Rachael Archer New Zealand232
3Tayla Jones Yass Australia221
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States156
5Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada131
6Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States118
7Taylor Johnston Buskirk, NY United States112
8Sheryl B Hunter Jericho, VT United States108
9Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States105
10Brandy Richards 100
Full Standings

Other Championship Standings

PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK

Through 13 (of 17)

Championship Standings

SuperTwins

Production Twins

AFT Singles

AMA National Enduro Series

Through Round 6 (of 10)

Overall Standings

2022 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Eli Tomac (Yamaha)Monster Energy Supercross450SX
Christian Craig (Yamaha)Monster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
Chance Hymas (Honda)Monster Energy Supercross250SX Futures
Eli Tomac (Yamaha)Lucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Lucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
Tim Gajser (Honda)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
Tom Vialle (KTM)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
Rick Elzinga (Yamaha)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
Nancy Van De Ven (Yamaha)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam

TBD		Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
All 2022 ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
All 2022 ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
Caden Braswell (GasGas)Loretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
All 2022 ResultsLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
Great BritainInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Tropy Team
Great BritainInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Tropy Team
Michael Hicks (KTM)Hoosier Arenacross Series250 Pro
Michael Hicks (KTM)Hoosier Arenacross Series450 Pro
Dylan Wright (Honda)Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Ryder McNabb (Honda)CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Sam Sunderland (GasGas)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
Josh Toth (KTM)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro
Cody Barnes (Honda)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2

TBD		Kenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins
