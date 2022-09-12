Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Bitci Turkey
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Burr Oak
Sat Sep 24
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross of Nations
Sat Sep 24
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X is Hiring a Brand Manager

September 12, 2022 12:00pm

Position: Brand Manager

Reports to: Business Manager

Racer X Illustrated, the industry-leading motocross and supercross magazine based in Morgantown, West Virginia, is seeking a self-motivated and organized Brand Manager!

Our Brand Manager will be goal-oriented, outgoing, and able to work well under pressure and succeed within a competitive and dynamic environment. Everyone on the Racer X team wears various hats and is flexible with their skillsets; this position is no different. The Brand Manager will focus on two growing arms of our business that are very much entwined: 1) Racer X Brand: responsible for product design, tactical strategies, and co-developing marketing plans that drive revenue growth, both offline and online for Racer X Brand apparel and accessories; and 2) Racer X Illustrated subscriptions: responsible for developing strategies, marketing plans, and promotions to increase the Racer X Illustrated subscriber base.

Come and be a part of the exciting motocross world, where you will be an integral part of the growing Racer X team.

Job Duties:

  • Identify and design products, ensuring online store and event items appeal to target audience
  • Identify potential suppliers for Racer X Brand apparel and accessories; review recommendations with Business Manager
  • Order Racer X Brand inventory to ensure adequate supply for race season; understand supply-chain challenges and takes appropriate steps to ensure schedules are met
  • Develop and implement marketing plans for Racer X Brand items and Racer X Illustrated subscriptions, utilizing marketing campaigns via email, social, print, banner ads, etc.
  • Maintain Racer X Online catalog; ensure online presence is accurate and user-friendly; create event displays designed to maximize sales and brand visibility; update online presence regularly
  • Develop and maintain event schedules and ensure event staffing requirements are met; promote clear communication between event staff and Morgantown staff
  • Own the P&L, including management of pricing, costing, profitability; analyze and track expenses and revenue generated by Racer X Brand and Racer X Illustrated subscription sales
  • Support competitive research needs and analysis that define product approaches and strategy
  • Manage the Racer X Brand customer service phone and email, and the Racer X main telephone line
  • Overseas mailroom and shipping for Racer X

Requirements:

  • Must live in/near Morgantown, West Virginia, or be willing to relocate at your expense
  • Experience supervising staff and managing competing priorities
  • Extremely organized
  • Retail sales or marketing experience
  • Motorcycle industry knowledge is a strong plus
  • Comfortable working with Microsoft Suite and computer systems affiliated with Racer X Illustrated

This full-time position includes a competitive salary, Health, Dental and Vision insurance, a Retirement Plan and paid time off. 20% travel is required.

Please send your résumé and a detailed cover letter to: resumes@racerxonline.com.

Accepting applications through September 26.

Read Now
November 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now