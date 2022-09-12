Racer X is Hiring a Brand Manager

Position: Brand Manager

Reports to: Business Manager

Racer X Illustrated, the industry-leading motocross and supercross magazine based in Morgantown, West Virginia, is seeking a self-motivated and organized Brand Manager!

Our Brand Manager will be goal-oriented, outgoing, and able to work well under pressure and succeed within a competitive and dynamic environment. Everyone on the Racer X team wears various hats and is flexible with their skillsets; this position is no different. The Brand Manager will focus on two growing arms of our business that are very much entwined: 1) Racer X Brand: responsible for product design, tactical strategies, and co-developing marketing plans that drive revenue growth, both offline and online for Racer X Brand apparel and accessories; and 2) Racer X Illustrated subscriptions: responsible for developing strategies, marketing plans, and promotions to increase the Racer X Illustrated subscriber base.

Come and be a part of the exciting motocross world, where you will be an integral part of the growing Racer X team.

Job Duties:

Identify and design products, ensuring online store and event items appeal to target audience

Identify potential suppliers for Racer X Brand apparel and accessories; review recommendations with Business Manager

Order Racer X Brand inventory to ensure adequate supply for race season; understand supply-chain challenges and takes appropriate steps to ensure schedules are met

Develop and implement marketing plans for Racer X Brand items and Racer X Illustrated subscriptions, utilizing marketing campaigns via email, social, print, banner ads, etc.

Maintain Racer X Online catalog; ensure online presence is accurate and user-friendly; create event displays designed to maximize sales and brand visibility; update online presence regularly

Develop and maintain event schedules and ensure event staffing requirements are met; promote clear communication between event staff and Morgantown staff

Own the P&L, including management of pricing, costing, profitability; analyze and track expenses and revenue generated by Racer X Brand and Racer X Illustrated subscription sales

Support competitive research needs and analysis that define product approaches and strategy

Manage the Racer X Brand customer service phone and email, and the Racer X main telephone line

Overseas mailroom and shipping for Racer X

Requirements:

Must live in/near Morgantown, West Virginia, or be willing to relocate at your expense

Experience supervising staff and managing competing priorities

Extremely organized

Retail sales or marketing experience

Motorcycle industry knowledge is a strong plus

Comfortable working with Microsoft Suite and computer systems affiliated with Racer X Illustrated

This full-time position includes a competitive salary, Health, Dental and Vision insurance, a Retirement Plan and paid time off. 20% travel is required.

Please send your résumé and a detailed cover letter to: resumes@racerxonline.com.

Accepting applications through September 26.