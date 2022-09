Kris Keefer and crew was invited out to Perris Raceway for the 2023 Alpinestars gear intro. Keefer and his son Aden get to ride in the new gear, and our video guy Spencer Owens also captured some clips of pro riders Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, Hunter Lawrence, Jett Lawrence, and Jason Anderson. Tomac has been testing the 2023 Yamaha YZ450F, so ET3 is riding the all-new machine in this video.

For more information, check out the new gear line at https://www.alpinestars.com/.

Film/Edit: Spencer Owens