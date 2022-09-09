It might be the off-season, but that doesn't mean we're cutting Philthy Phil Nicoletti any slack on writing his weekly column for us here at Racer X Online. Yes, he grumbled when sent this week's questions, but fortunatley he's still likes getting paid and went ahead and answered this week's questions. Read for Phil's words on Eli Tomac's paychecks, the 450 battle from last weekend, and Jett Lawrence.
(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)
Hey Phil,
Something that is never talked about in moto are salaries and bonuses. Maybe you can shed some light on what someone at the very tip of the pinnacle might earn like say Eli Tomac, with salary, overall wins, championship winnings, and sponsors like Alpinestars, Oakley, Monster, etc.
How about the rest of the factory guys who might have championship titles? How far are they away And someone like Chase Sexton. What would a team have to offer him to get him away from HRC? (Only asking as we read about it on YouTube so it must be true lol) Is this a taboo subject?
All the best,
Ben from Texas
Ben,
Yeaaa, this never gets talked about and never will because our sport is so tight lipped. Nothing is available to the public. Like any sport, there are tiers of pay for us riders. But a guy like Eli, Kenny, and Coop are all pretty much tapped out on salaries. It’s all really hard to come up with exact numbers, but my guess with Eli would be somewhat close I think. These aren’t real numbers but I think they’re in the ballpark:
$1 to $1.5 million from Yamaha
$1 million championship bonus SX
$1 million or $750k championship bonus MX
$450K Monster deal to help the Yamaha deal
$120k a round per win all in
$75K Alpinestars gear deal with $500K championship
$100K Oakley
All the championship bonuses are pretty similar for each manufacturer and rider, as well as per round. Some could be a tad higher per round all in, potentially 150k max. Then B-level guys on factory teams might be 30 percent off that gear deal number. Again, that’s all a guess but pretty close.
Phil,
What did you think of the first-moto battle between Sexton and Tomac? It seemed like Tomac was using strategy there, almost like a bicycle race. Hey, maybe his dad helped! Do you think it was an all-out charge with both guys the whole time or were they kind of picking their spots to put in a charge?
Jamie
Jamie,
That first moto battle was exactly what we wanted to see. Both riders having their backs up against the wall with a make-or-break situation on deck! That was the most calm and confident I had seen Eli all year. It hardly looked like he was trying that moto. Floating around and hopping bumps. I did notice Eli’s bike, in my opinion, looked better. Watching both of their shocks, I feel like Eli’s shock was better. It looked more settled and wasn’t stepping out as much as Chase’s. There was no lack of effort from either guy. Sexton's secon-moto charges, and the energy he expelled to try and get himself a championship was next level. The lap he burned a 2:24 was absolutely mind boggling! Both those riders had all out charges all day. I just think Eli had a little more comfort to allow him to go that fast with fewer sketchy moments. Credit to both of those guys, they’re animals.
Phil,
I was watching the Friday night pre-race show and heard Jett Lawrence say that if he was allowed to ride a 450 at Pala he would have done it to get experience and also to ride a wide bike against Tomac and try to help Chase Sexton. He was also mad he didn’t pull over in time to help his brother win the first moto and gain points on Jo Shimoda. I like the Lawrences but racing should be fair and square and I don’t think they should be running these kind of team tactics. If you want the points, earn ‘em. What do you think?
Zee Ed
Zee Ed,
I did hear if Jett wrapped up the championship at Ironman he would have raced the 450 at Pala. Would have been great to see, but I didn’t hear that part where Jett said he’d ride a wide bike against Tomac. I’m surprised he said that. No one in their right might would want to interrupt that championship, especially riding a wide bike. That phrase to me sounds like interfering with Tomac. I don’t think Jett would ever do that. How Jason Anderson raced was totally fine, and he was just battling for the moto lead/win. If that was going to be the case with Jett, then you would have seen Kenny Roczen and Christian Craig be a lot more aggressive. But they both respected each rider and the championship fight Eli and Chase were in. As far as the Jett/Hunter scenario in the 250s, I get why Jett would give him the points. Honda was paying first and second in the championship. So why not try and get your brother the points? You can say “If you want the points, earn ’em,” blah blah blah, but with a substantial amount up for grabs with second in the championship, you’d do the same. Put yourself in that position and you’ll change your mind pretty damn quick!