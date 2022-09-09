It might be the off-season, but that doesn't mean we're cutting Philthy Phil Nicoletti any slack on writing his weekly column for us here at Racer X Online. Yes, he grumbled when sent this week's questions, but fortunatley he's still likes getting paid and went ahead and answered this week's questions. Read for Phil's words on Eli Tomac's paychecks, the 450 battle from last weekend, and Jett Lawrence.

Email Phil@racerxonline.com if you want in next week.

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Hey Phil,

Something that is never talked about in moto are salaries and bonuses. Maybe you can shed some light on what someone at the very tip of the pinnacle might earn like say Eli Tomac, with salary, overall wins, championship winnings, and sponsors like Alpinestars, Oakley, Monster, etc. How about the rest of the factory guys who might have championship titles? How far are they away And someone like Chase Sexton. What would a team have to offer him to get him away from HRC? (Only asking as we read about it on YouTube so it must be true lol) Is this a taboo subject?

All the best,

Ben from Texas

Ben,

Yeaaa, this never gets talked about and never will because our sport is so tight lipped. Nothing is available to the public. Like any sport, there are tiers of pay for us riders. But a guy like Eli, Kenny, and Coop are all pretty much tapped out on salaries. It’s all really hard to come up with exact numbers, but my guess with Eli would be somewhat close I think. These aren’t real numbers but I think they’re in the ballpark:

$1 to $1.5 million from Yamaha

$1 million championship bonus SX

$1 million or $750k championship bonus MX

$450K Monster deal to help the Yamaha deal

$120k a round per win all in

$75K Alpinestars gear deal with $500K championship

$100K Oakley

All the championship bonuses are pretty similar for each manufacturer and rider, as well as per round. Some could be a tad higher per round all in, potentially 150k max. Then B-level guys on factory teams might be 30 percent off that gear deal number. Again, that’s all a guess but pretty close.