Racer X Films: 2022 Honda CRF450R Garage Build
Text: Kris Keefer
Build: Chad Braun/Kris Keefer
Video: Spencer Owens
Photos: Spencer Owens
When you see a Honda CRF450R, the look of it just makes you want to ride. I walk out into the shop every day and see the 2022 450R sitting there and it just makes me want to go shred. However, when I do get to ride it, that thought quickly leaves my mind and I’m focused on just holding on to big red. The CRF450R can be a handful to ride with its rigid-feeling chassis and soft suspension setting, so I set out to make a CRF450R that’s more compliant and easier to ride. I enlisted the help of Chad Braun from XPR Motorsports as well as Factory Connection, and although not much different than the stock-looking Honda, this one makes you want to ride more when you’re actually on it!
Parts List:
XPR
High Compression Piston, Hand Ported Head, Titanium Valves, Carbon Fiber Intake Runner, XPR Custom Camshaft, Vortex ECU with Custom Maps
VP Racing Fuels
VP-T4 Fuel
Akrapovic
Full Exhaust System
Renthal
13/49 Gearing, 827 FatBar
Factory Connection
Fork/Shock Re-Valve, Knuckle/Linkage
Dunlop
MX3S Front (13.5 PSI)
MX33 Rear (12.5 PSI)
DeCal Works
Graphics Kit
GUTS Racing
Ribbed Seat
