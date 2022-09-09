Text: Kris Keefer

Build: Chad Braun/Kris Keefer

Video: Spencer Owens

Photos: Spencer Owens

When you see a Honda CRF450R, the look of it just makes you want to ride. I walk out into the shop every day and see the 2022 450R sitting there and it just makes me want to go shred. However, when I do get to ride it, that thought quickly leaves my mind and I’m focused on just holding on to big red. The CRF450R can be a handful to ride with its rigid-feeling chassis and soft suspension setting, so I set out to make a CRF450R that’s more compliant and easier to ride. I enlisted the help of Chad Braun from XPR Motorsports as well as Factory Connection, and although not much different than the stock-looking Honda, this one makes you want to ride more when you’re actually on it!

Parts List:

XPR

High Compression Piston, Hand Ported Head, Titanium Valves, Carbon Fiber Intake Runner, XPR Custom Camshaft, Vortex ECU with Custom Maps

xprmotorsportsparts.com

VP Racing Fuels

VP-T4 Fuel

vpracingfuels.com

Akrapovic

Full Exhaust System

akrapovic.com

Renthal

13/49 Gearing, 827 FatBar

renthal.com

Factory Connection

Fork/Shock Re-Valve, Knuckle/Linkage

factoryconnection.com

Dunlop

MX3S Front (13.5 PSI)

MX33 Rear (12.5 PSI)

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

DeCal Works

Graphics Kit

decalworks.com

GUTS Racing

Ribbed Seat

gutsracing.com