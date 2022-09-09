2022 Red Bull Imagination to Host Ten Leading Freestyle Motocross Riders

Red Bull Imagination year three promises to preserve its integrity and continue to deliver on its mission to progress the sport of freeride motocross. Ten new and returning riders will square off on the 2022 evolution of the event’s custom-built “playground” course. These ten riders bring an immeasurable amount of talent to Red Bull Imagination, and will demonstrate their impressive level of skill, taste, and creativity over the four-day event. Alongside Tyler Bereman, the founder of Red Bull Imagination, will be returning riders Josh Hill, Vicki Golden and Axell Hodges, the reigning champion who will defend his crown. Joining in on all the action for the first time are rookie riders Guillem Navas, who recently impressed with his first X Games appearance, Julien Vanstippen and more.

Rest assured that the returning riders won’t have a leg up on the rookies as the course continues to transform in ways that devalues prior knowledge from previous years. Best described as a life-sized video game at this point, it will feature more options, such as blade transfers in the “technical jib section,” a snowboard-style spine to open up new lines, and scalable options to make the course as simple or complex as the riders see fit. In addition, the huge jumps, 150-foot tree jump, and moon-booter will require technical prowess, creative ability, and downright finesse.

Riders returning for Red Bull Imagination 2022 are:

Red Bull Imagination visionary, host, and 10-time X Games medalist Tyler Bereman

2022 X Games Gold medalist, 12-time X Games overall medalist Axell Hodges

2022 X Games ‘Best Whip’ Gold medalist, six-time X Games overall medalist Tom Parsons

Four-time X Games medalist and World Record Holder Vicki Golden

Two-time X Games medalist and current freeride motocross rider Josh Hill

2022 Hill Jam ‘Best Whip’ winner freerider Christian Dresser

Riders who will bring their style and skills to Fort Scott for the first time: