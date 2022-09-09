2022 Red Bull Imagination to Host Ten Leading Freestyle Motocross Riders
Red Bull Imagination year three promises to preserve its integrity and continue to deliver on its mission to progress the sport of freeride motocross. Ten new and returning riders will square off on the 2022 evolution of the event’s custom-built “playground” course. These ten riders bring an immeasurable amount of talent to Red Bull Imagination, and will demonstrate their impressive level of skill, taste, and creativity over the four-day event. Alongside Tyler Bereman, the founder of Red Bull Imagination, will be returning riders Josh Hill, Vicki Golden and Axell Hodges, the reigning champion who will defend his crown. Joining in on all the action for the first time are rookie riders Guillem Navas, who recently impressed with his first X Games appearance, Julien Vanstippen and more.
Rest assured that the returning riders won’t have a leg up on the rookies as the course continues to transform in ways that devalues prior knowledge from previous years. Best described as a life-sized video game at this point, it will feature more options, such as blade transfers in the “technical jib section,” a snowboard-style spine to open up new lines, and scalable options to make the course as simple or complex as the riders see fit. In addition, the huge jumps, 150-foot tree jump, and moon-booter will require technical prowess, creative ability, and downright finesse.
Riders returning for Red Bull Imagination 2022 are:
- Red Bull Imagination visionary, host, and 10-time X Games medalist Tyler Bereman
- 2022 X Games Gold medalist, 12-time X Games overall medalist Axell Hodges
- 2022 X Games ‘Best Whip’ Gold medalist, six-time X Games overall medalist Tom Parsons
- Four-time X Games medalist and World Record Holder Vicki Golden
- Two-time X Games medalist and current freeride motocross rider Josh Hill
- 2022 Hill Jam ‘Best Whip’ winner freerider Christian Dresser
Riders who will bring their style and skills to Fort Scott for the first time:
- 2022 X Games quarterpipe medalist Guillem Navas
- Two-time X Games medalist Julien Vanstippen
- X Games participant Kohl Denney
- Best Style at Farm Jam New Zealand rider Lewi Woods
The 2022 course will debut expanded features and new concepts that continue to move away from the confines of racing and traditional freestyle motocross. The course is brought to life by Bereman and Jason Baker of Dream Traxx who have seemingly infinite visions for how to create a space for riders to push the sport. As described by Bereman after the 2021 competition, “[Red Bull Imagination] is a massive work in progress. We’re learning as we go and we’re going to continue pushing freeriding in the right direction, giving opportunities to riders that they wouldn’t have anywhere else.”
The competition format follows suit from 2021 with judging criteria based on magnitude, creativity, execution, and the overall line the riders carve on the competition day. The panel of legendary judges includes Robbie Maddison, Jeremy ‘Twitch’ Stenberg, Steve Haughelstine and Ronnie Faisst. The riders will have two three-minute windows to ‘wow’ the judges and the best single-scoring run will count as their overall result. The competition will be commentated by Jason Weigandt and Jeff Emig on Saturday, Sept. 17.
All the action will debut in a one-hour show on September 25, from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. EST on ESPN2 and ESPN+. In-person tickets are still available for purchase at https://www.redbull.com/us-en/events/imagination. Pricing starts at $65 for adults and $30 for kids. Red Bull Imagination 2022 is supported by Bereman’s partners Fasthouse and 805.
Catch up on all the action from last year’s Red Bull Imagination by visiting https://www.redbull.com/us-en/projects/imagination.