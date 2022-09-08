Results Archive
The List: 2022 Motocross of Nations Team Rosters

The List 2022 Motocross of Nations Team Rosters

September 8, 2022 8:00am
by:

The 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations is quickly approaching. With the conclusion of the wildly entertaining Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and Monster Energy FIM World Motocross Championship, eyes are now turned towards the much-anticipated MXoN event set for September 24 and 25 at RedBud MX in Buchanan, Michigan. We have posted several of the confirmed rosters for the event, but Infront Moto Racing, promoters of the FIM Motocross World Championship, has now confirmed the entire list of teams and rider rosters.

As we have covered previously, defending Team Italy will run the #1 plate with Antonio Cairoli (MXGP) joined by GasGas riders #2 Andrea Adamo (MX2) and #3 Mattia Guadagnini (Open). Team USA will have Eli Tomac (MXGP), Justin Cooper (MX2), and Chase Sexton (Open) run #101, #102, and #103, respectively. The U.S. is hosting the event for the first time since the 2018 event—which was also at RedBud MX. Team USA has the most wins in history with 22 total, although the U.S. has not come home with the Chamberlin Trophy since 2011. Note: the 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

A few other teams/riders to note:

-Recently crowned two-time 250 Class Pro Motocross champion Jett Lawrence will make his debut on a 450cc machine for Team Australia, alongside his brother Hunter and Mitch Evans.

-Team Guam will consist of Americans Benny Bloss (MXGP) Josh Varize (MX2) and Sean Lipanovich (Open) all aboard KTM machines.

-Other AMA SX and MX riders scheduled to compete include:

- Bad news for Ferrandis fans: Although Team France is yet to name a replacement, we are hearing that the back injury Dylan Ferrandis suffered at Budds Creek might take him out of competition.

-Jorgen Talviku, who raced serval Pro Motocross rounds this summer, will be competing on a Husqvarna for team Estonia.

-Two-time MX2 World Champion (2020 and now 2022) Tom Vialle is not selected to represent France. He has elected to skip the event to focus on his move to America for 2023. P2 in the MX2 class, Jago Geerts, will be racing for Team Belgium.

Below is the full press release from Infront Moto Racing, as well as the 34 official rosters.

2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations Entry List!

MONACO (Principality of Monaco) – Infront Moto Racing is delighted to share the 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations entry list of the teams that will go head-to-head on September 24th and 25th for the Chamberlain Trophy!

This year the iconic event will return to America’s legendary track of RedBud in Michigan, the host of the 2018 edition of the Monster Energy FIM MXoN that saw Team France win their fifth title on the bounce.

Among the 34 different teams, some of the favourites to win this year include the likes of Team USA with their riders Eli Tomac, Justin Cooper and Chase Sexton who will look at breaking their 11-year dry spell and get back on top while Team Italy’s Antonio Cairoli, Andrea Adamo and Mattia Guadagnini will be hoping to make it two wins on the bounce!

Team France are also looking strong this year with Maxime Renaux, Marvin Musquin and Dylan Ferrandis, as well as Team Netherlands’ Glenn Coldenhoff, Kay De Wolf and Calvin Vlaanderen and Team Australia’s Mitch Evans, Hunter Lawrence and Jett Lawrence who will also be fighting for top positions.

This year there will also be two new teams entering the Monster Energy FIM MXoN, this includes FIM Latin America with Marco Atezana, Yarod Vargas and Franklin Noguera as well as FIM Europe with Bence Pergel, Julius Mikula and Pavlo Kizlyak.

Take a look at the full provisional entry list below: 

CountryNumberFirst NameLast NameClassFMNMotorcycleTeam Manager First NameTeam Manager Last Name
1ITALY1AntonioCairoliMXGPFMIKTMThomasTraversini
2AndreaAdamoMX2FMIGasGas
3MattiaGuadagniniOPENFMIGasGas
2NETHERLANDS4GlennColdenhoffMXGPKNMVYamahaBarryForschelen
5KayDe WolfMX2KNMVHusqvarna
6CalvinVlaanderenOPENKNMVYamaha
3GREAT BRITAIN7DeanWilsonMXGPACUHusqvarnaMarkChamberlain
8MaxAnstieMX2ACUKTM
9TommySearleOPENACUHonda
4FRANCE13MaximeRenauxMXGPFFMYamahaPascalFinot
14MarvinMusquinMX2FFMKTM
15DylanFerrandisOPENFFMYamaha
5BELGIUM16JagoGeertsMXGPFMBYamahaJohanBoonen
17LiamEvertsMX2FMBKTM
18JeremyVan HorebeekOPENFMBBeta
6ESTONIA19TanelLeokMXGPEMFHusqvarnaMartinArumäe
20Jorgen-MatthiasTalvikuMX2EMFHusqvarna
21HarriKullasOPENEMFYamaha
7SWITZERLAND22JeremySeewerMXGPFMSYamahaDanielZollinger
23ValentinGuillodMX2FMSYamaha
24KevinBrumannOPENFMSYamaha
8GERMANY31MaxNaglMXGPDMSBHusqvarnaMarcelDornhöfer
32SimonLaengenfelderMX2DMSBGasGas
33TomKochOPENDMSBKTM
9FINLAND34MiroSihvonenMXGPSMLHondaKustiManninen
35EmilWeckmanMX2SMLHonda
36JereHaavistoOPENSMLKTM
10LITHUANIA37DomantasJazdauskasMXGPLMSFGasGasRolandasSakauskas
38DovydasKarkaMX2LMSFYamaha
39ArminasJasikonisOPENLMSFYamaha
11CANADA40DylanWrightMXGPCMAHondaCarlBastedo
41RyderMcNabbMX2CMAHonda
42TylerMedagliaOPENCMAGasGas
12LATVIA43KarlisSabulisMXGPLAMSFHusqvarnaValdisSeratinskis
44Karlis AlbertsReisulisMX2LAMSFYamaha
45TomsMacuksOPENLAMSFKTM
13SPAIN46JorgePradoMXGPRFMEGasGasPacoRico
47GuillemFarresMX2RFMEKTM
48RubenFernandezOPENRFMEHonda
14SWEDEN55AlvinÖstlundMXGPSVEMOYamahaJonasWing
56AlbinGerhardssonMX2SVEMOHusqvarna
57FredrikNorenOPENAMAKTM
15REP. OF SOUTH AFRICA58TristanPurdonMXGPMSAKTMCherylMcLellan
59CamdenMc LellanMX2KNMVKTM
60Cameron AnthonyDurowOPENKNMVKTM
16IRELAND64MartinBarrMXGPMCUIHusqvarnaMarkMooney
65JohnMearaMX2MCUIKTM
66StuartEdmundsOPENMCUIHusqvarna
17VENEZUELA67AnthonyRodriguezMXGPFMVHondaNicolasCardona
68RaimundoTrasoliniMX2FMVKTM
69LorenzoLocurcioOPENFMVKTM
18ICELAND85GunnlaugurKarlssonMXGPMSIHusqvarnaOliverGustafsson
86Eidur OrriPalmarssonMX2MSIYamaha
87EythorReynissonOPENMSIYamaha
19MOROCCO91AnwarHachtiMXGPFRMMKTMSaidEl Mejjad
92SaadSoulimaniMX2FRMMKTM
93HoumameGabariOPENFRMMYamaha
20NORWAY94CorneliusToendelMXGPNMFFanticEspenBlikstad
95KevinHorgmoMX2NMFKawasaki
96HaakonOsterhagenOPENNMFFantic
21JAPAN97KainosukeOshiroMXGPMFJHondaTakateruAtsuta
98JoShimodaMX2AMAKawasaki
99KotaToriyabeOPENMFJYamaha
22USA101EliTomacMXGPAMAYamahaRogerDe Coster
102JustinCooperMX2AMAYamaha
103ChaseSextonOPENAMAHonda
23MEXICO104FelixLopezMXGPFMMHusqvarnaVieyraVictor Hugo
105Arturo HumbertoFierroMX2FMMKawasaki
106Jorge IsraelRubalcavaOPENFMMHusqvarna
24GUAM107BenjaminBlossMXGPGMACKTMPeteLipanovich
108JoshuaVarizeMX2GMACKTM
109SeanLipanovichOPENGMACKTM
25CHILE110FelipePavezMXGPFMCKawasakiCristanCalderon
111HardyMunozMX2FMCHusqvarna
112BenjaminGaribOPENFMCYamaha
26AUSTRALIA113MitchellEvansMXGPMAHondaMichaelByrne
114HunterLawrenceMX2MAHonda
115JettLawrenceOPENMAHonda
27PHILIPPINES116Rhowell Matias IVMangosongMXGPNAMSSAYamahaRommelPanganiban
117PoliniFranciscoMX2NAMSSAHusqvarna
118Ralph LorenzRamentoOPENNAMSSAKawasaki
28NEW ZEALAND119JosiahNatzkeMXGPMNZKawasakiShayneKing
120BrodieConnollyMX2MNZYamaha
121RhysCarterOPENMNZYamaha
29ECUADOR122MiguelCordovezMXGPFEMKTMPéreRamon
123AndresBenenaulaMX2FEMKawasaki
124PabloVivanco CrespoOPENFEMGasGas
30HONDURAS125CristianFernandezMXGPFEHMOTOKTMOrielPeregrina
126GerhardMatamorosMX2FEHMOTOKTM
127JoseFernandezOPENFEHMOTOKTM
31BRAZIL128RamyllerAlvesMXGPCBMHusqvarnaCarlosHermano Manuel
129EnzoLopesMX2CBMYamaha
130FabioSantosOPENCBMYamaha
32ISRAEL131ErezMelmanMXGPIMSFKTMNivZuri
132SuffSellaMX2IMSFKTM
133ArielDadiaOPENIMSFTM
33FIM LATIN AMERICA134MarcoAntezanaMXGPFBMKTMGerardoGandara
135YarodVargasMX2FMCRKTM
136FranklinNogueraOPENFDMGasGas
34FIM EUROPE137BencePergelMXGPMAMSKTMJiríHajný
138JuliusMikulaMX2ACCRKTM
139PavloKizlyakMXGPFMUKTM

Note: List as of September 2, 2022

