Justin Barcia | 5-6 for 5th overall

“Pala was pretty solid but for sure a hot day, I left the jacket at home! I felt really good during the first practice but the second practice I struggled a little bit. I just kept my bike the same all day and I had two really good starts. I got fifth in the first moto, which I was very happy with. I was running up front for a bit and then a sixth in the second moto. Overall, a solid day. I'm happy to finish the season out healthy and just building on next year. I’m going to take a good break now, regroup and come back swinging for next season!”

Aaron Plessinger |7-7 for 6th overall

“It was definitely hot today. I got the best qualifying time that I've gotten yet with sixth and then went out for the first moto feeling pretty good. When I got off the gate, I was behind Dungey and unfortunately, he laid it down and I ran right into him. I was stuck there for a second and managed to fight my way back to seventh in the moto. In the second moto, I got off to a decent start and then fought my way up. I was right behind Barcia and Dungey and I just kind of fell off at the end. It was hot and it was rough, probably one of the harder races all year, but I finished the season off strong and we're taking the positives. We made a lot of progress with the bike [this season] and everybody was kind of trying to learn how I work, how I tick and I was doing the same with everybody else. I think we got a pretty good bond in and I think it's going to be even better next year.”

Ryan Dungey | 10-5 for 8th overall

“First moto, I had a great jump off the gate and I stalled the bike coming into the turn and then I got shuffled back to about fifth. In the second turn, I got into somebody and fell down so I was left to kind of charge as hard as I could. In the second moto, I got a decent start and just tried to ride the track, pick good lines and do the best I could. I did fall down in the moto, but I got fifth which I was happy with. It’s a pretty long, grueling season and tough – the first one with little preparation – and I’m happy I did it. The conditions were really hot, probably the hottest race of the year and you just feel the heat deep in the muscles. It's physically tough, but I felt like we managed it well.”

Ken Roczen | 8-13 for 9th overall

“This weekend, everything was very unique; the weather was obviously super-hot, and I had really bad luck. I went down in the first turn in both motos. The second one took me a while and really knocked the wind out of my sales; I’m kind of banged and bruised up everywhere. I was really far behind the whole field, so I just rode the best I could; I didn’t want to miss the second moto like in the last round last year. I’m kind of glad this one’s over. I’ll regroup, reset and try and charge forward in the off-season.”

Dean Wilson | 13-9 for 10th overall

“My day was alright. My goal was to be top-10 in both motos and unfortunately, a second corner pile-up was not ideal. I had to come from the back to 13th again. Second moto, I had another bad start and had to come through to ninth. It wasn't great, but it was my last American Pro Motocross moto of my career and it was a hot one! I won't forget this one, that's for sure. The track was gnarly. I'm very grateful to the team for being behind me these six years. I'm happy to be safe and to now focus on Motocross of Nations.”

Marshal Weltin | 14-12 for 14th overall

"The way the track was prepped made it really difficult with a lot of ruts and bumps. I think it was the hardest track of the year and surely those were the most demanding conditions. I feel the team and I have made great progress all year and I really enjoy working with them. I'm really thankful to be part of the Twisted Tea Suzuki team and I want to give a big shout out to the Pipes family for making me feel like family all year and giving me this opportunity."