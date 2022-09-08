Results Archive
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Bitci Turkey
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sat Sep 10
Motorex Introduces Moto Shine MS1, Designed for Detailing Touch After Cleaning

September 8, 2022 9:00am | by:
There’s a new scent in the air… Motorex is pleased to offer the newest addition to its premium lubricants and care products offering- Moto Shine MS1. Designed for the detailing touch after cleaning, the high-gloss formulation protects and enhances fairings, plastics sets, dashboards and framework. MS1 provides a durable coating that repels mud and water when sprayed on a surface and left “wet” or leaves an additional anti-static film when allowed to “setup” and buffed to a long-lasting sheen. The perfect finish to looking factory fresh and staying cleaner longer.

  • Perfect, high-gloss shine
  • Fresh, scented formulation
  • Anti-static, dust repelling sheen
  • Easy cleanup, mud releasing, protective film
  • Safe on plastic, vinyl, carbon fiber, fiberglass, rubber and paint

For more info go to: www.motorexusa.com/collections/maintenance/products/moto-shine-ms1

Motorex Moto Shine MS1
Motorex Moto Shine MS1
