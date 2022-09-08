GNCC Racing Returns for Mountaineer GNCC at The Summit Bechtel Reserve

The following press release is from GNCC Racing:

GNCC Racing Returns After Summer Break to The Summit Bechtel Reserve

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Returning from its summer break hiatus, The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, will kick off the first of four fall rounds this weekend, September 10-11, in Beckley, West Virginia. The 10th round of racing will be held at The Summit Bechtel Reserve, which is the current home of the National Scout Jamboree and is managed by the National Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

The Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Mountaineer GNCC will once again return as a salute to First Responders and Military members, currently serving and veterans, as the weekend falls on the anniversary of September 11th. At the start of the morning and afternoon ATV and motorcycle races, First Responders and Military members present will receive a GNCC Commemorative Challenge Coin for them to keep. There will also be an AMSOIL Moto Hero recognized, if you know someone who has an extraordinary story who has served or continues to serve, please nominate them online now by clicking HERE.