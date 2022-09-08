GNCC Racing Returns for Mountaineer GNCC at The Summit Bechtel Reserve
The following press release is from GNCC Racing:
GNCC Racing Returns After Summer Break to The Summit Bechtel Reserve
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Returning from its summer break hiatus, The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, will kick off the first of four fall rounds this weekend, September 10-11, in Beckley, West Virginia. The 10th round of racing will be held at The Summit Bechtel Reserve, which is the current home of the National Scout Jamboree and is managed by the National Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
The Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Mountaineer GNCC will once again return as a salute to First Responders and Military members, currently serving and veterans, as the weekend falls on the anniversary of September 11th. At the start of the morning and afternoon ATV and motorcycle races, First Responders and Military members present will receive a GNCC Commemorative Challenge Coin for them to keep. There will also be an AMSOIL Moto Hero recognized, if you know someone who has an extraordinary story who has served or continues to serve, please nominate them online now by clicking HERE.
Also taking place during The Mountaineer GNCC will be the Monster Energy Concert Series featuring the Davisson Brothers Band (DBB) and The Ryan Waters Band. DBB is well-known in the off-road racing community, as they have played quite a few times at different GNCC events, as well as at the AMA Amateur National. DBB will kick off the weekend festivities on Friday evening, with Ryan headlining the show on Saturday night.
As racers make their way back to the series after the Snowshoe round in June, it will be WFR/GBC/Fly Racing/Yamaha’s Walker Fowler looking to earn another overall win and close the points gap up against Magna1 Motorsports’ Brycen Neal. At the last round before summer break, Neal suffered a DNF after crashing on the opening lap left his machine unable to finish the race. Neal currently sits 11 points ahead of Fowler.
Both Getter Nissan/Kenda/Action Off-Road/Richardson Racing’s Cole Richardson and The Original Formula 88/Ithaca Recreation Sports/Maxxis/Fly Racing’s Hunter Hart are looking to battle for a podium finish to kick off the last part of the series. GBC/Fly Racing/Nine 2/BNR Motorsports’ Devon Feehan will also be aiming to return to the podium this weekend and battle at the front of the pack. Pierce Performance/GBC Tires/Action Off-Road/Active Waste Solution’s John Glauda Jr. sits fourth in the points standings, and after finishing sixth overall at the previous round he’s hoping to move up and make a run for third in the points.
Then on Sunday, Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn will be looking to keep his momentum rolling after earning his first career overall win at Snowshoe and taking over the points lead from FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Benjamin Kelley. Ashburn is looking to secure another overall win this weekend in West Virginia but will have to hold off a handful of hungry racers behind him.
Coastal GasGas Factory Racing’s Ricky Russell is one of the racers who is eager to get back to GNCC Racing, and battle for another win himself. Russell earned a win at the Mason-Dixon GNCC event, while finishing second at Snowshoe after a three-hour long battle with Ashburn. AmPro Yamaha’s Steward Baylor will also be aiming to grab an overall win this weekend as he finished third at his first race back post injury in June.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig Delong will be lining up ready to battle for a podium finish this weekend, as he sits fourth in the championship standings but is hoping to make some moves up through the ranks. Rev Motorsports/GASGAS Racing’s Grant Baylor is another one ready to battle, as he’s had a successful summer break in the National Enduro series.
This event will also serve as the season finale for the Specialized Turbo eMTB GNCC National Championship. This weekend a champion will be crowned as Gear Bicycle Sales/Specialized’s Charlie Mullins currently leads the way, but there’s still a chance Specialized’s Nick Mackie or Rouleur Coaching/Ride Kanuga/Specialized’s Cypress Gorry could take away the number one plate. Mackie sits just 7 points behind Mullins, while Gorry is a bit of stretch as he sits 20 points back. Nonetheless, the battle will be epic as the eMTB racing comes to an end this weekend in West Virginia.
For more information on this weekend’s event at The Summit Bechtel Reserve, click HERE to check out the event page online. Some things to remember, there is a $20 camping fee, while campfires are permitted, they must be in an elevated fire pit. NO ground campfires. You must also purchase firewood at the event, as no imported firewood is allowed in the facility.
For more information on the GNCC series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.
- Facebook: @gnccracing
- Instagram: @gncc_racing
- Twitter: @gnccracing
- YouTube: @racertv