Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross’ 2022 season is done and dusted, but there are still many stories to unpack. Dean Wilson has now raced his final AMA National Motocross, he’ll be on the gate for Motocross of Nations, and then continue racing both FIM World Supercross and Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Honda HRC Team Manager Lars Lindstrom had his team in position to potentially win both the 250 and 450 National Championships, and Marvin Musquin made a surprise return to the races to get some laps on a 250, which is the bike he’ll race for Team France at the Motocross of Nations.
Steve Matthes talked to all three in the pits after the race.
Dean Wilson
Racer X: Dean Wilson, your final national. You went out with a tenth, it didn’t look like a lot of fun out there today, but congrats on the career and congrats on the top ten.
Dean Wilson: Yeah, thank you. Another top ten. Not really the first goal I wanted but my starts sucked ass all day, kind of frustrating there. Yeah, outdoors are done for me, I made it out healthy. Today put a stamp on it! When I rode off, I was like 'Yeah, I made the right decision.' Just with the way my knee is, I can’t ride to my full potential anymore. My knee is just so mangled. It hurts me in daily life. Anyways, had a good one, some ups and downs, and we’ve got one more with MX of Nations so I’m gonna try to enjoy that.
Did you notice the five fewer minutes?
No! It felt like 30 plus two, still! It was long and it was hot. When I got three laps to go, I was like, 'Damn.'
I was watching you in your last moto, you had to pass like 20 guys or whatever. I was like 'Oh! He’s going out doing a lot of work!'
Yeah! I really just wanted to get a good start and just two top ten motos would have been good. Budds Creek, I got into a first-corner pileup as well. It’s frustrating having to come from dead last or whatever. Especially today because it was hard to pass.
Did you get a little emotional the last few laps? Or where you like, 'Thank God it’s gone.'
Honestly, hell no! [Laughs] Everyone is like, 'Oh, isn’t it emotional?' I’m sure later down the road it will be more emotional. I’ve had a lot of good memories here at Pala, I went 1-1 my rookie year, and next year went 1-1. I was very dominant here in my 250 days, and the 450s not so much! I just wanted to survive today.
You’ve got MX of Nations coming up, Team Great Britain. Everyone is excited for that.
Oh yeah, I’m super excited for that. I just hope the weather holds and America gets a good des Nations. I want RedBud fans to bring their A game like they always do. I want this to be the best American des Nations there’s ever happened, but I think Budds Creek will be hard to beat, because that was pretty gnarly.
Lars Lindstrom
Lars Lindstrom. You got team manager of the year for outdoors?
I did. [Laughs] It’s not quite as good as the 450 outdoor championship but it’s a very close second. [Laughs]
I honestly think, you almost have to tip your visor to Eli. He waited, he waited for some lappers, he struck. Chase rode great. I think Eli showed the veteran experience.
Yeah, if you’re going to lose to anyone, it’s an honor to lose to him. I honestly thought that after Unadilla, Chase was able to break him there. Eli didn’t seem like he was maybe as strong as Chase was, but that didn’t last long. Then Budds came around, and at Ironman he was unreal. So, a complete tip of the hat to Eli. He was the man today. It was interesting for everybody, but he did what he needed to do. We needed to win that first moto, and we didn’t.
That’s what I was thinking. Second moto, any advice to Chase, any words? Like 'All he has to do is follow you around. Maybe someone gets in between,' right?
We talked about all kinds of strategy…
Bunching?
Not necessarily that, but when your back is against the wall, what are you supposed to do? Not try? Lot of different things we could have done. I had a talk with Mitch Payton earlier and I got his advice. It was just really down to who was going to be the man today. The first moto, you’ve got to get out there and win. After that, you’ve got to go out there and try, but they won the first moto by over a minute and seventeen seconds over third place, so it was going to be pretty tough to get any guy in between them. Maybe Anderson if he was up there, which he was, but it didn’t work out like that.
What a season for him. I think he ended up with the most points ever for a second-place rider. I’m sure he’s bummed right now but it really was a great season.
It was. There’s a few races where you look back, but what are you going to do? It’s a would have could have should have kind of deal. Chase went to another level, Chase and Eli went to another planet, especially today. With Eli getting up there and not racing many more years, the horizon looks a little bit brighter than it did before. The championship is right there, but man we’ve got to get it done. It’s been an embarrassingly long time since we’ve won a 450 championship and we’re very aware of that.
Marvin Musquin
Racer X: Marvin Musquin! 250 class! I think this was cool. How did you feel?
Marvin Musquin: [Laughs] I think I did what I could! Five days on a motorcycle and a few days on a bicycle.
So there wasn’t much!
No. I was telling Doc G, you know when they say, 'Oh this guy is coming off the couch?' This is off the couch! [Laughs] But that was great training and that’s what DV wanted me to do for Motocross of Nations. I was in France on vacation, and I got the call. I think it was the 15th of August and they called me and asked me to race Motocross of Nations. I got to California on the 22nd and I started riding. Then I raced Pala and I have a couple more weeks for Motocross of Nations!
You got a good start in the first moto so that probably helped. I’m guessing second moto, not as much energy as you would have liked!
Yes. And I think it’s all about muscles. Muscle memory and endurance of the muscles. The strength was not there. The cardio was okay, I tried to do a couple of bicycle rides and a couple of runs while I was in France, but nothing beats all the riding and the training. But I can’t complain, I made the decision to race Pala! [Laughs] Running third in the first moto was awesome but yeah, I definitely can be better.
How about adjusting to a 250 again?
Racing, for sure. At the practice track it’s fun, but racing Pala is different. I have a lot to learn and to improve more before Motocross of Nations.
When they asked you about MX2, where you like 'No problem!' right away or did you have to think about it? Did you want a 450 spot?
Maybe a month or two ago they called me. That’s what they do, they want to call all the French riders. I told them I’m not racing outdoors so why would I go race Motocross of Nations on the 450? Then they called me and said they want me to race 250. I was like 'Maybe, let me think about it.' I said yes. I’m not sure it’s a good idea. [Laughs] No, I’m just joking, but it’s definitely going to be tough, and we have some time to prepare.
I thought it was neat having you in the 250 class. We were trying to think if you’ve ever raced any of these kids. We thought maybe RJ Hampshire. Maybe that’s the only guy in this class you’ve raced?
Yeah, back in the day? Yeah, that’s it. You’re right. Then a guy like Haiden Deegan, I’m double his age, almost? Maybe not double but close.