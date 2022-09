The 2023 Kawasaki KX250 comes with some significant updates to the engine as well as to the suspension. Kris and Aden Keefer, Hunter Yoder, and crew spent a day at Perris Raceway (the oldest track in Southern California) breaking down these changes and to see if those changes make a difference on the track compared to last year's model.

Film/Edit: Spencer Owens

2023 Kawasaki KX250