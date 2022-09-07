The season finale for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship brought out arguably the best one-hour guest list in the history of the sport. The Friday night Staging Area show featured James Stewart as a guest host alongside Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas, and then Eli Tomac showed he felt no pressure for the final race by stopping by for a chat. James was impressed Eli even came over! Then Scouting Moto Combine winner Noah Viney came by with his coach for the day, Chad Reed, which meant Chad and James were on the show together! As if that's not enough, Hunter and Jett Lawrence came by to close the show. Stew and the Lawrence's catch the fever!

Oh, and then there was the matter of the actual race, which was won by Tomac, who claimed his fourth 450MX title in dramatic winner-take-all fashion. Weigandt drops in a post-race interview with Eli here to get the once-again champion's take on the day.

