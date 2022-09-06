At the 12th and final round of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda claimed his fifth moto win of the season in the final moto of the year. After a Monster Energy AMA Supercross subpar season to his standards, Shimoda raised the bar this summer in Pro Motocross, claiming not only overall podiums, but moto wins and the first two overall wins of his career as well. While battling for second in the first moto and second in the 250 Class points standings, Hunter Lawrence made an aggressive move on Shimoda late in the race to take the spot. Despite being friends with the Lawrence brothers, Shimoda was not pumped with the move his buddy pulled on him.

However, Shimoda finished 4-1 to claim second overall on the day and second in the points. After the race, our Kellen Brauer caught up to Shimoda to get his take on that takeout move and his summer as a whole.

Racer X: Okay Jo Shimoda, last race of the year, you win the last moto of the year and had a great stretch down the end. What do you think about the whole year for you?

Shimoda: Umm the whole year? Supercross was a little disappointing, I was kind of struggling the whole year. But outdoors we came back with some strong results so… And days like today, taking the second moto with a nice big gap… so yeah super pumped.

Talk us through the first moto situation with Hunter [Lawrence]. Did you know he was coming down the inside? And how surprised were you when he hit you?

It's kind of hard to tell because it's downhill so you let off the bike [throttle], right? But to be honest I think, I am not happy with it because if he would have made the inside rut fine, it's a clean pass. But he jumped off the ruts too, so I wasn’t really sure what he wanted to do. I ended up going over the bars, hurt my shoulder, and we could have both go down. So, a little disappointed yeah.

Hunter Lawrence's move on Jo Shimoda: