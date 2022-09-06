How hot was it really and did that impact the action?

It was blazing hot. Scorching even. I don’t know if it impacted the action, though. Most of the riders had sorted themselves out by the late laps so even if they were tired, there weren’t many battles left to be had. I also think that being the final race of the year was a factor. No one wanted to injure themselves at the final round so if things weren’t going to plan, it wasn’t too difficult to back off a touch and bring it home.

Even with a bad start, were you ever thinking in moto two that Tomac was in trouble?

I really wasn’t. Tomac may have been stressing a bit because he had the weight of a championship on his shoulders but knowing how the first moto played out, I couldn’t see all of those riders staying in front of a determined Tomac. Tomac and Sexton finished over a minute ahead of third place in the first moto, often turning laptimes five seconds quicker than anyone else. To think that the other riders would miraculously solve that issue on a hotter, rougher racetrack seemed unlikely. If Tomac panicked, anything was possible, but I believed that if he stayed methodical and put in his best laps, things would sort themselves out. They were simply too good for the rest of the field.

Thoughts on Team Lawrence's strategy to get second in the points for Hunter?

I had no issue with Jett wanting to help Hunter. Those series bonuses are a hefty sum, not to mention any insurance policies they may have purchased. The pass on Jo was a little bit of a different story and I can tell you firsthand that Jo was not pleased with the move. Hunter needed to make the pass and went in with reckless abandon. I don’t believe he intended to knock Jo down like he did, but I also think his intent was to be aggressive. Jo was justified in being angry and I also believe Hunter was justified in being aggressive. Racing often brings out shades of grey like this.

Thoughts on Dennis Rodman?

This may have been the most unlikely appearance in the history of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. I can only imagine what was running through Rodman’s head as he pulled into the dusty racetrack as temperatures approached 110 degrees. It made Jett’s day, though, and that was the goal. I am sure Rodman was handsomely compensated for his time, Jett got to meet his hero, and we all got a story to tell. Everyone wins!