Following a foot injury that sidelined him for Monster Energy AMA Supercross as a whole, Justin Cooper came on strong during the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Cooper had been rather consistent and injury free during the early years of his professional racing career, but the injury left him unable to put pressure on his foot for months. While he lost out on a lot of the preparation coming into Pro Motocross, once he got started he kept making gains each week. Eventually, he claimed two moto wins and earned five overall podium finishes before finishing fourth in the 250 Class championship and earning the 250cc spot on Team USA’s Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations team set to compete on home turf in only a few weeks. Cooper raced MXoN before in 2019, winning his qualifying moto on Saturday before a crash and broken hand hindered his results on Sunday. The New York native is ready for redemption though.

Following a 3-3 day for third overall at the finale, our Kellen Brauer caught up to Cooper to talk about his day and season as a whole.

Racer X: Justin Cooper, 3-3 on the day. First of all, tell us about how hot, and the intensity of it all, trying to deal with the heat.

Justin Cooper: Yeah, it wasn’t actually, it was hot, but it wasn’t crazy hot, we had a little bit of a breeze. It was just the intensity, like how much intensity you could have throughout the moto. That was kind of the fine line and the hardest part about managing a moto. So didn’t really have the intensity the first moto and didn’t have the pace really for those guys. All day I was a little bit off the guys that were out front but battled hard and ended up on the podium. So it was a good day overall, a lot of positives to take away from it, and a little bit of a rebound going into the Team USA shootout here [Motocross of Nations].

Was it a little bit like, you almost had to pick your points when you would exert more energy throughout the moto as well?

Yeah, I really noticed that first moto when I was behind Marvin [Musquin] that he was sprinting half the track, and then he would really slow down in some turns on other parts of the track so, you just had to try and keep the intensity up the best you could without overexerting yourself and putting yourself in a hole. I wouldn’t say I did that the best today, but I was definitely fighting all day and it was good to battle with the front guys.