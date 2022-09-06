96th ISDE Wraps With Team USA 5th in World Trophy

Team USA's World Trophy Team effort ended up fifth overall in the 96th International Six-Days Enduro, which wrapped over the weekend in France. The Great Britain scored the victory. Kailub Russell was top American in the World Trophy division with 14th overall.

It appeared the U.S. Women's World Trophy effort was headed to victory early in the week, until Brandy Richards went down with a big crash while leading. This eliminated Team USA from contention for that title, but Korie Steede did well individually, taking second overall in the individual Women’s World Trophy category.

The following PR from KTM wraps up the event from an American perspective.

96th ISDE Wraps Up In France with Korie Steede Claiming Silver in Women's World Trophy

LE PUY-EN-VELAY, France – The 96th edition of the International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) has concluded from Le Puy-En-Velay, France with an action-packed day of motocross tests to wrap up the sixth day of racing on Saturday. Congratulations to KTM-supported rider, Korie Steede, on an incredible ISDE debut where she claimed a silver medal in the individual Women’s World Trophy category. Additionally, KTM-supported Mateo Oliveira earned a respectable fourth, individually, in his first year of Junior World Trophy competition.