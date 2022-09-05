Results Archive
Motocross
Ironman
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Bitci Turkey
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sat Sep 10
Articles
Full Schedule

Weege Show: Pro Motocross Wrap Up, Super Fans, Eli's Legacy

September 5, 2022 9:45am | by:

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross is a wrap for 2022, and Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the pits at Fox Raceway to unwrap the dramatic Eli Tomac/Chase Sexton title fight in the 450s, and the celebration of more success for Jett Lawrence on a 250. All brought to you by DID Chains and DID Dirt Star Rims. What drives you? They've been building championships since 1933. Including this one for Jett! https://bit.ly/3lqUl6c

Read Now
October 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now