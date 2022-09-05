Watch: They Crashed Together! MXGP MX2 Final Round Title Fight

The final-round MXGP MX2 (250) title duel between Tom Vialle and Jago Geerts did not dissapoint, as the championship came down to the final moto and a winner-take-all battle. In the end, the two contenders both went down! Watch the video to see how it all unfolded. Scroll below for results.

The MXGP (450 class) Championship had already been clinched by Honda's Tim Gajser. There was still a race win on the line in that class but the MX2 battle took the headlines at the finale.