Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Bitci Turkey
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Watch: They Crashed Together! MXGP MX2 Final Round Title Fight

September 5, 2022 10:35am | by:

The final-round MXGP MX2 (250) title duel between Tom Vialle and Jago Geerts did not dissapoint, as the championship came down to the final moto and a winner-take-all battle. In the end, the two contenders both went down! Watch the video to see how it all unfolded. Scroll below for results.

The MXGP (450 class) Championship had already been clinched by Honda's Tim Gajser. There was still a race win on the line in that class but the MX2 battle took the headlines at the finale.

Tim Gajser won the final MXGP overall of the season, although Frenchman scored both moto wins.
Tim Gajser won the final MXGP overall of the season, although Frenchman scored both moto wins. MXGP

Romain Febvre ended his injury-riddled season with a moto win.
Romain Febvre ended his injury-riddled season with a moto win. MXGP

MXGP

Bitci MXGP of Turkey - MX2

September 4, 2022
Afyon
Afyonkarahisar Turkey
Rider Motos Bike
1Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France France1 - 1 KTM
2Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium Belgium2 - 2 Yamaha
3Roan Van De Moosdijk Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands Netherlands4 - 3 Husqvarna
4Kay De Wolf Kay De Wolf Netherlands Netherlands3 - 6 Husqvarna
5Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder Germany Germany5 - 5 GasGas
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tom Vialle France758
2Jago Geerts Belgium754
3Simon Laengenfelder Germany596
4Kevin Horgmo Norway527
5Thibault Benistant France510
MXGP

Bitci MXGP of Turkey - MXGP

September 4, 2022
Afyon
Afyonkarahisar Turkey
Rider Motos Bike
1Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia3 - 2 Honda
2Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland2 - 3 Yamaha
3Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France France8 - 1 Kawasaki
4Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France France1 - 8 Yamaha
5Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini Italy Italy4 - 5 GasGas
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia763
2Jeremy Seewer Switzerland657
3Jorge Prado Spain589
4Maxime Renaux France578
5Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands575
