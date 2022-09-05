lucas oil ama pro motocross championship
Round 12 (of 12) — Fox Raceway 2 National — Fox Raceway at Pala — Pala, California
Scouting Moto Combine
Overall Results
Note: There is no championship for the MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine events.
250 Class
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2 - 250September 3, 2022
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|1 - 2
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka Japan
|4 - 1
|Kawasaki KX250F
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States
|3 - 3
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|2 - 5
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL United States
|7 - 4
|Husqvarna FC 250
|6
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA United States
|6 - 7
|Kawasaki KX250F
|7
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole France
|5 - 9
|KTM 250 SX-F
|8
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA United States
|12 - 6
|KTM 250 SX-F
|9
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN United States
|14 - 8
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA United States
|10 - 12
|Suzuki RM-Z250
450 Class
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2 - 450September 3, 2022
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO United States
|1 - 1
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL United States
|2 - 2
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM United States
|4 - 3
|KAW KX450SR
|4
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA United States
|3 - 4
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY United States
|5 - 6
|GasGas MC 450F
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH United States
|7 - 7
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Benny Bloss
|Oak Grove, MO United States
|6 - 8
|KTM 450 SX-F
|8
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN United States
|10 - 5
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt Germany
|8 - 13
|Honda CRF450R
|10
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland United Kingdom
|13 - 9
|Husqvarna FC 450
Championship Standings
250 Class
Jett Lawrence is the 2022 250 Class Pro Motocross Champion.
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|525
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|480
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|468
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|415
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|346
|6
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|303
|7
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|256
|8
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|251
|9
|
Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|208
|10
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|198
450 Class
Eli Tomac is the 2022 450 Class Pro Motocross Champion.
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|546
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|539
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|440
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|394
|5
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|373
|6
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|359
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|322
|8
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|303
|9
|
Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|218
|10
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|213
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Round 18 (of 18) MXGP of Turkey — Afyon — Afyonkarahisar, Turkey
MX2
MXGP
Bitci MXGP of Turkey - MX2September 4, 2022
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tom Vialle
|France
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|2 - 2
|Yamaha
|3
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|Netherlands
|4 - 3
|Husqvarna
|4
|Kay De Wolf
|Netherlands
|3 - 6
|Husqvarna
|5
|Simon Laengenfelder
|Germany
|5 - 5
|GasGas
|6
|Thibault Benistant
|France
|10 - 4
|Yamaha
|7
|Andrea Adamo
|Italy
|8 - 7
|GasGas
|8
|Jan Pancar
|Slovenia
|7 - 8
|KTM
|9
|Kevin Horgmo
|Norway
|9 - 9
|Kawasaki
|10
|Liam Everts
|Belgium
|6 - 12
|KTM
MXGP
MXGP
Bitci MXGP of Turkey - MXGPSeptember 4, 2022
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|3 - 2
|Honda
|2
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|2 - 3
|Yamaha
|3
|Romain Febvre
|France
|8 - 1
|Kawasaki
|4
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|1 - 8
|Yamaha
|5
|Mattia Guadagnini
|Italy
|4 - 5
|GasGas
|6
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|7 - 4
|GasGas
|7
|Alberto Forato
|Italy
|5 - 7
|GasGas
|8
|Valentin Guillod
|Switzerland
|6 - 9
|Yamaha
|9
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|14 - 6
|Yamaha
|10
|Brian Bogers
|Netherlands
|10 - 10
|Husqvarna
Championship Standings
MX2
Tom Vialle is the 2022 MX2 champion.
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|758
|2
|Jago Geerts
|754
|3
|Simon Laengenfelder
|596
|4
|Kevin Horgmo
|527
|5
|Thibault Benistant
|510
|6
|Kay De Wolf
|445
|7
|Mikkel Haarup
|443
|8
|Andrea Adamo
|437
|9
|Stephen Rubini
|384
|10
|Liam Everts
|310
MXGP
Tim Gajser has clinched the 2022 MXGP title early.
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|763
|2
|Jeremy Seewer
|657
|3
|Jorge Prado
|589
|4
|Maxime Renaux
|578
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|575
|6
|Brian Bogers
|428
|7
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|395
|8
|Ruben Fernandez
|382
|9
|Pauls Jonass
|350
|10
|Mitchell Evans
|308
96th fim international Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
Le Puy en Velay, France
World Trophy Overall
Women's World Trophy Overall
Other Championship Standings
PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK
Through 13 (of 17)
Championship Standings
SuperTwins
Production Twins
AFT Singles
AMA National Enduro Series
Through Round 6 (of 10)
Overall Standings
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC)
Through Round 9 (of 13)
Championship Standings
Overall
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|187
|2
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|180
|3
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|148
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|141
|5
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|109
|6
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|108
|7
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|105
|8
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|101
|9
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|90
|10
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|84
XC2
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|198
|2
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|175
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|167
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|153
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|143
|6
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|132
|7
|Benjamin Herrera
|128
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|106
|9
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|106
|10
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|97
XC3
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|226
|2
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|216
|3
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|168
|4
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Plantation, FL
|156
|5
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|145
|6
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|121
|7
|Brenden J Poling
|Grafton, WV
|115
|8
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|113
|9
|Eli Childers
|Hickory, NC
|103
|10
|Dominick Morse
|Newark Valley, NY
|94
WXC
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|221
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|212
|3
|Rachael Archer
|202
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|138
|5
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|131
|6
|Sheryl B Hunter
|Jericho, VT
|108
|7
|Brandy Richards
|100
|8
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|97
|9
|Taylor Johnston
|Buskirk, NY
|96
|10
|Kayla Oneill
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|91
2022 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Eli Tomac (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Christian Craig (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Chance Hymas (Honda)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX Futures
|Eli Tomac (Yamaha)
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|Tim Gajser (Honda)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|Tom Vialle (KTM)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|Rick Elzinga (Yamaha)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|Nancy Van De Ven (Yamaha)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|All 2022 Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|All 2022 Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|Caden Braswell (GasGas)
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|All 2022 Results
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX3
|Kyle Peters (Honda)
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|Great Britain
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Tropy Team
|Great Britain
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Tropy Team
|Michael Hicks (KTM)
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks (KTM)
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|450 Pro
|Dylan Wright (Honda)
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Ryder McNabb (Honda)
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TBD
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Sam Sunderland (GasGas)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|Josh Toth (KTM)
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Cody Barnes (Honda)
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins