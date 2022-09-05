Well yeah, after the first moto, I’ve never seen someone win a title and a moto and then be bummed that he didn’t pull over to help his brother. I’ve never seen this level of celebration. You were actually mad. That was crazy.

Yeah, I was bummed. I was trying to hold Jo [Shimoda] off as much as I can. I mean, each lap I tried to just go slower and slower so I could let Hunter catch and sure enough he did, I just didn’t know it was him behind. I thought it was still Jo. I didn’t hear the pitch difference in the motorbike. Normally I can tell which is which and what sounds like my bike but apparently, I didn’t this time. I saw him, like right before the finish line when I hit the triple, I saw him, it just didn’t register fast enough until I went over the finish line going, “Damn it.”

Getting on the brakes and handing over the moto win is probably not a good look, so maybe it’s for the best that you didn’t do that. Hey, you won nine of 12 overalls this year, but I feel like it was controlled. I feel like it wasn’t like, “I’m out here to try to win every moto by a minute.” You just did what you needed to do every weekend. Was that the plan?

Yeah, it’s kind of just been about being smart and taking the risk out of everything really. If I need to push, I can push enough where I was safe, and if I had to push over my head, I was calm enough to go, “Yeah you guys can have this one.” I felt it helped this year obviously being good on the bike. Having a good setting, getting up there on the starts more. But I think it was just the next steps of maturing. I feel like that’s definitely what I was focusing on this year, just trying to get as many wins as I possibly can and not make it as stressful.

Now let’s talk about the people behind you. First of all, I met some people that were taking pictures of you at like five years old and they’re here for the finale. Did you hang out? Did you see them?

I’ve seen a lot of faces today. Even though how hot it is, even the heats gotten to me so I could just be delusional right now and just forgetting everyone.