Eli Tomac, Jett Lawrence, Jo Shimoda and more talk about the last day of the season for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross in 2022. Jason Weigandt asks Lawrence and Tomac about the pressure to wrap the titles, and Tomac also explains the strategy that went into snagging the race win and the title over a game-for-the-challenge Chase Sexton. Kellen Brauer then catches us with Shimoda, Hunter Lawrence, Justin Cooper and more to find out about the heat of the day. It was a heck of a season. Celebrate with us!

Film by Tom Journet.

