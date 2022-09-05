Results Archive
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Bitci Turkey
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sat Sep 10
Full Schedule

Best Post-Race Show Ever: Final Round

September 5, 2022 1:50pm | by: , &

Eli Tomac, Jett Lawrence, Jo Shimoda and more talk about the last day of the season for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross in 2022. Jason Weigandt asks Lawrence and Tomac about the pressure to wrap the titles, and Tomac also explains the strategy that went into snagging the race win and the title over a game-for-the-challenge Chase Sexton. Kellen Brauer then catches us with Shimoda, Hunter Lawrence, Justin Cooper and more to find out about the heat of the day. It was a heck of a season. Celebrate with us!

Film by Tom Journet.

Read Now
