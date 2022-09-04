After 22 motos of some of the closest action we’ve ever seen in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, Saturday’s Fox Raceway 2 National set the stage for the final two moto showdown between Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton. One point separated the two and what stood on the other side of the day was a first career 450 class championship for Chase Sexton or a fourth career 450 class championship for Eli Tomac who was also likely ending his Pro Motocross career today as well.

If the drama for the championship wasn’t hot enough, the weather certainly provided the heat anyway as temperatures soared well above 100-degrees Fahrenheit on the day. With a severe heat advisory in the area, MX Sports Pro Racing made the decision to shorten each moto to 25 minutes plus two laps and they met with team managers on Friday night to make a final decision, which the team managers all agreed on shortening the motos.

But it didn’t matter if you gave Tomac and Sexton two laps or 200 laps, they were bound to find each other. And when the gates dropped in the first moto of the day, who else but Chase Sexton poked his nose out just ahead of Eli Tomac to grab the holeshot and the battle was on.

Sexton led for much of the first part of the race as Tomac and Sexton yo-yoed back and forth to each other. Eventually, Sexton began getting slowed by lapped traffic which allowed Tomac to pounce at an opportune time to take the lead away. Sexton lost his flow for a little bit but picked the pace back up down the stretch. Tomac was just too solid at the end of the race though as he held on to win the first moto which put him four points ahead of Sexton going into the final moto.