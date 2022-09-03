Results Archive
Australian MX
Coolum
Articles
Motocross
Budds Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Charente Maritime
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Motocross
Ironman
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Live Now
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Articles
Live Now
MXGP of
Bitci Turkey
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sat Sep 10
Articles
Full Schedule
10 Things to Watch: Fox Raceway 2

10 Things To Watch Fox Raceway 2

September 3, 2022 8:00am

This is it

Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton have put on one of the wildest and tightest 450 title fights of all time, and it’s been an amazing thing to watch. Seriously, when is the last time you’ve seen a couple heavyweights trade blows this hard, late into the season?! It’s been a while! It’s going to come to an end this weekend though, with one of them taking home the crown. It’s impossible to predict who it will be, but one thing is certain—the battle is going to be one for the ages! -Aaron Hansel

Dungey vs. Craig

If you’re looking for another points battle worth watching, you’ll find it in the battle for fifth between Ryan Dungey and Christian Craig. Dungey currently trails Craig by just three points and could easily bridge that small gap at Fox Raceway. After all, he’s beaten Craig plenty of times this summer, although you could say the same thing about Craig. In fact, he bested Dungey just this past weekend at Ironman by going 5-5 for fifth, one spot ahead of Dungey’s sixth overall. Who will get the nod for fifth in points when the dust settles this weekend? -Hansel

Ryan Dungey chasing Christian Craig at the 2022 Ironman National.
Ryan Dungey chasing Christian Craig at the 2022 Ironman National. Align Media

Crushing Heat

To say it’s going to be hot at the finale this weekend is an understatement. Current weather reports are calling for a high somewhere between 102 and 106 degrees! And with so many riders already pretty much set in the points, you might expect a bit of complacency to manifest itself in the scorching temperatures of the final round. On the other hand, it could be difficult for riders who go hard in the first moto to rebound for the second moto. We’ll see who phones it in, and who’s able to manage the conditions to their advantage this weekend. -Hansel

The Clincher

The title is still technically up for grabs in 250 Class between Jett Lawrence and Jo Shimoda, but barely. Lawrence leads Shimoda by 41 points, which means, barring disaster, he’ll almost certainly wrap up the championship in the first moto. All he has to do is avoid giving up seventeen points to Shimoda. What does that look like in the results? Well, if Shimoda wins Lawrence could finish as far back as twelfth place and still clinch the title before the gate even drops on the second moto. Jett’s brother, Hunter, is still technically in it too, but isn’t a factor. Look for Jett to get this thing done in moto one at Fox Raceway. -Hansel

Still Winless

If you’d have said Hunter Lawrence wouldn’t win an overall in the first 11 rounds of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, you probably would have gotten your bench racing license suspended. Yet, with eleven rounds now down, here we are, with Jett Lawrence, Jo Shimoda, and RJ Hampshire being the only riders who’ve earned overall wins this summer. Hunter’s fast enough to do it, he’s done it before, and he’s won three motos this season too. Will he finally light the torches for the overall this weekend at Fox Raceway? -Hansel 

Hunter Lawrence
Hunter Lawrence Align Media

Hello Hymas

Honda HRC has another bike under the tent this weekend as their amateur star Chance Hymas will make his professional debut on Saturday. Hymas, who is fresh off a 1-1 performance at the Scouting Moto Combine at Ironman Raceway, is the 2022 Supercross Futures Champion and will get his first taste of professional action at Fox Raceway. Similar to fellow debutants this year in Haiden Deegan and Ryder DiFrancesco, the expectation is just there to get his feet wet and see where he fits into the fray. Look for the #832 factory Honda on the gate Saturday. –Kellen Brauer

Moving Down Marv

Speaking of another bike under the tent, Red Bull KTM will welcome the return of their longest tenured rider Marvin Musquin who took the summer off from racing as the 32-year-old Frenchman will race this weekend. However, Musquin will be racing the 250 class instead of his familiar 450 machine as Musquin prepares to race the 2022 Motocross of Nations for Team France in the MX2 class. Musquin explained he’d only have about five days on the bike and isn’t expecting much but needed this weekend as a building block towards racing at RedBud in three weeks. Let’s see how the former 250SX champion does against the young kids! –Brauer

There Goes My Hero

Saturday will mark the end of Alex Martin’s professional racing career, at least as a full-time racer. “Troll Train”, as he’s become known, will bookend a lengthy career hopefully with two strong motos after he missed last weekend’s Ironman National with a shoulder injury. Martin has become one of the most likeable riders in the paddock with his friendly demeanor and will certainly be missed behind the professional start gate. Be sure to cheer a little bit louder for the #26 if you’re at the track this weekend. –Brauer

Alex Martin
Alex Martin Align Media

Try Again

Haiden Deegan’s pro debut last week at Ironman didn’t exactly go to plan as the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider went down hard to DNF the first moto and crashed on the first lap of the second moto taking home zero points from the day. Despite that, his riding and pace looked solid, and he’ll get another chance to show what he’s really made of at Fox Raceway this weekend. This track is also only just 20 minutes away from the Deegan’s former California home, so Haiden has turned many laps around this place as well. Perhaps that “hometown” boost can help him even more as he seeks his first points paying finish of his career. –Brauer

Doesn’t Feel Like Home

Even though Fox Raceway is a regular practice spot for many of the athletes on the gate this weekend, the track on race day is anything but familiar. A usually lightly ripped and smooth Fox Raceway turns into a deep, loamy, bumpy racetrack when Pro Motocross comes to town and many riders admit they end up a bit lost with setup thinking the track may feel a certain way. Even Eli Tomac had a testing day about nine days ago here at Fox Raceway as he tried to dial in settings for this final round showdown. Will that testing actually translate or will more guys feel left out in the dark with their settings? We’re about to find out!

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
October 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now