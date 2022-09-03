Crushing Heat

To say it’s going to be hot at the finale this weekend is an understatement. Current weather reports are calling for a high somewhere between 102 and 106 degrees! And with so many riders already pretty much set in the points, you might expect a bit of complacency to manifest itself in the scorching temperatures of the final round. On the other hand, it could be difficult for riders who go hard in the first moto to rebound for the second moto. We’ll see who phones it in, and who’s able to manage the conditions to their advantage this weekend. -Hansel

The Clincher

The title is still technically up for grabs in 250 Class between Jett Lawrence and Jo Shimoda, but barely. Lawrence leads Shimoda by 41 points, which means, barring disaster, he’ll almost certainly wrap up the championship in the first moto. All he has to do is avoid giving up seventeen points to Shimoda. What does that look like in the results? Well, if Shimoda wins Lawrence could finish as far back as twelfth place and still clinch the title before the gate even drops on the second moto. Jett’s brother, Hunter, is still technically in it too, but isn’t a factor. Look for Jett to get this thing done in moto one at Fox Raceway. -Hansel

Still Winless

If you’d have said Hunter Lawrence wouldn’t win an overall in the first 11 rounds of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, you probably would have gotten your bench racing license suspended. Yet, with eleven rounds now down, here we are, with Jett Lawrence, Jo Shimoda, and RJ Hampshire being the only riders who’ve earned overall wins this summer. Hunter’s fast enough to do it, he’s done it before, and he’s won three motos this season too. Will he finally light the torches for the overall this weekend at Fox Raceway? -Hansel