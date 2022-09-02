Our own “Filthy” Phil Nicoletti has been sidelined for the remainder of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship after he suffered a broken arm a couple weeks ago. It’s unfortunate we won’t see him behind the gate, but at least we still get to hear Phil’s hot takes on the sport as he answers more of your questions this week in another edition of UnPhiltered. Phil will be cheering on his buddy Alex Martin in his last national.
Got a question for Phil Nicoletti? Send it to Phil@racerxonline.com.
(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)
Phil!
I spotted you at Ironman. I know you were there for your buddy Troll [Alex Martin] but it sounds like he let you down. Anything else did you see that was interesting? How do Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac look in person?
Barry
Barry,
For one, TV never does justice on how gnarly the tracks are. Holy shit do you forget quick how rough they get! Even when they don’t till and rip the tracks like they used to, they are gnarly as hell. Secondly, the battle for third in the second moto was just as mental as the battle for first with Eli and Chase. Ryan Dungey, Aaron Plessinger, Christian Craig, and Jason Anderson. It was unreal to watch! But to personally watch Eli try and snap his throttle cables in moto one on the last three laps was mind blowing. Thirdly, to see Chase handle the pressure in moto two! Knowing Eli is within four seconds and being able to constantly see him out of his peripheral vision and remain smooth and calm like that was unreal. To be able to stay in the zone knowing you’re getting closed in little by little…for Chase to pull it back out with two laps to go after Eli bobbled, it must have been a huge sigh of relief. Go look at Eli and Chases last 3-4 laps in the second moto. Literally gave everything they had up to that point but then Chase dropped from 2:02 lap times to 2:06 after realizing that Eli had bobbled and the charge was put at rest. So into this weekend. Remember the one point in Colorado that Chase lost for jumping on “red lights”? Crazy to think that dumb point, that shouldn’t have been taken away, could be the deciding factor in the end.
Phil,
Why don’t you guys consider wearing drink systems like off road guys? Even to get a drink immediately before or after a moto, if you can’t really use it during a race.
Danny
To be straight up with you, they are impractical. I find them to be the most uncomfortable things ever. Even wearing them on a mountain bike they suck. Off-road guys might be a little different because they aren’t constantly jumping. But to think about wearing a hydration pack that that’s 1 L or more, while the team spends thousands and thousands to shave weight is funny. The reality is that be able to slow down and drink during a moto seems odd to me. A few have done it in the past though. I just don’t know how much overall gain you wouldn’t get by a few sips through a moto versus carrying the actual weight around.
Hey Phil,
It’s gonna be super hot this weekend in California, but I assume it’s dry heat not eastern humidity. I assume you’ve ridden in both. What’s worse? Ninety degrees and Budds Creek valley humidity or 105 in the shade on the West Coast?
Jason
Jason,
That isn’t even a comparison in my eyes. Budds Creek is in a pit and makes you feel like you’re in hell. Humidity to me is much, much worse than dry heat. I’ve raced Elsinore, Glen Helen, and Pala when they have been hot, but I don’t think they compare. Don’t get me wrong, they both are miserable, but battling humidity is worse. I’m hearing rumblings that motos will be cut this weekend to 25 minutes plus 2 laps [Note: this has been confirmed—read the update here]. If that’s the case, that sets a huge precedent on future races. Where the hell do you draw the line then for future events now? I’m not so sure I agree with this. I once had motos cut because of heat in Canada and I hated it. I really could have used those extra two laps that day, too! I get the safety part of it. But I don’t agree with doing it because of heat. Especially at Pala. Guys train all summer long in heat and humidity. They are grinding through grueling practice days, basically killing themselves on a Tuesday. Now the guys that did put in that time and broke through barriers and prepared for it get punished? I don’t agree with that, I’m sorry. Our sport is GNARLY! There is so much gnarly shit to deal with through the year and we are worried about 10 total minutes throughout a whole day of racing?! It’ll end up being a total of four laps cut. What the hell is that going to do at that point? Damage is already done. Plus, if you watch the races, as lot of shit has gone down this season in the last two laps of a 35-minute moto. Hope this decision doesn’t mess with that.