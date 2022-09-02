There have been so many different talking points this summer throughout the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. From retired rider Ryan Dungey making his return to the sport, to the 250 Class seeing some new moto winners, to Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton’s all-time historic battle for the premier class title, to the different champions in the TV broadcast color commentator role for each round, and more, there have been a ton of fun storylines to follow all season long. With the finale this weekend, we rounded up some historical stats ahead of the final gate drop of the season and provide several, “What if,” or, “When X happens,” situations.
If Jett Lawrence had clinched the 250 Class title at the 11th round:
Yes, I know this one is in the past and it did not happen, but it would have been interesting to see how things would have played out for the 19-year-old Austrailian at the finale if he had already clinched his second Pro Motocross title. With the younger Lawrence brother moving to the Honda CRF450R in the near future, had Jettson clinched the title with one round to go, would he have made his debut in the premier class at the final round in California? Jett was already set to make his 450cc debut at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in late September, but would he have moved that debut to the finale if he already had the 2022 #1 Pro Motocross 250 Class plate in his hand?
It has been confirmed Jettson will race a CRF450R at the MXoN, and everything points to Jett racing the 250SX division in 2023 to defend his title before jumping to the premier class for 2023 Pro Motocross and beyond. But, could we have seen Jettson on a #18 CRF450R in the big bike class at the final round? With Sexton in such a close tight fight with Tomac, maybe an additional, and fast, Honda HRC machine in the premier class alongside Ken Roczen could even help shuffle points Sexton’s way? Unfortunately, Lawrence has to focus on sealing the deal on his title this weekend, but man would it have been quite the sight to see him make his debut earlier than expected. We will have to wait and see him debut on the 450cc machine at MXoN set for September 23 and 24.
If Jett Lawrence claims the title this weekend (which he most likely will following the first moto), he will become:
-The 12th two-time 125/250 champion in history.
-The first rider to repeat as the 250 Class champion since Jeremy Martin went back-to-back in 2014 and 2015.
-The first two-time Honda 250 Class title winner since 2000.
Remember: Jett has a 41-point advantage over Jo Shimoda and a 48-point advantage over Hunter Lawrence. If Jo wins the first moto and Jett finished 12th or better, Jettson claims the title ahead of the final moto.
If Jo Shimoda claims the title this weekend, he will become:
-The 33rd different rider to win a 125/250 title in history.
-The first Japanese rider to claim a title in AMA Motocross.
-The first Kawasaki 250 Class title winner since Adam Cianciarulo in 2019.
If Eli Tomac claims the title this weekend, he will become:
-The first rider to win SX and MX in the same calendar year since Ryan Dungey in 2015.
-The second rider to earn at least four premier class Pro Motocross titles, joining:
Ricky Carmichael | Seven premier class titles
-The eighth rider to earn a Pro Motocross title on a Yamaha.
-The fifth rider to earn a Pro Motocross title on two different brands, joining:
Ricky Carmichael | Premier class title with tree different brands
Gary Jones | Premier class title with three different brands
Ken Roczen | Premier class title with two different brands
Ryan Dungey | Premier class title with two different brands
If Eli Tomac claims the title this weekend, Yamaha will:
-Complete the seventh situation of having back-to-back premier class titles with two different riders, which would be only the second time for the brand:
-Eli Tomac in 2022
-Dylan Ferrandis in 2021
-Greg Albertyn in 1999
-Doug Henry in 1998
-Be the first brand to go back-to-back with two different riders since:
KTM went back-to-back with Ken Roczen (2014) and Ryan Dungey (2015).
-Have eight different riders to win a premier class Pro Motocross title.
-Have nine total premier class Pro Motocross Championships.
If Chase Sexton claims the title this weekend, he will become:
-The eighth rider to never win a 250 Class Pro Motocross overall but win a 450 Class championship.
Note: Sexton claimed one 250 Class moto win (first moto at the 2019 Florida National), but never won an overall.
Note: of the other seven riders who never won a 125/250cc overall but won the premier class title, five of them did not ever race an AMA Motocross event on a 125cc machine, one rider had eight 125cc starts, and one rider had a single 125cc event to their name. Sexton had 32 career 250 Class starts before jumping to the premier class.
-The 15th rider to not win a 250 Class Pro Motocross title but win a 450 Class championship.
-The 27th different rider to win a premier class Pro Motocross title.
-Only the second rider to enter the 12th and final Pro Motocross round second in points but leave with the title, joining only Donnie Hansen who did so in 1982 (also on a Honda!).
If Chase Sexton claims the title this weekend, Honda will:
-Have its first premier class title since 2004 when Ricky Carmichael won the premier class of Pro Motocross.
-Have its ninth different rider win a premier class title.
-Have 15 total premier class Pro Motocross Championships.
If Jett Lawrence and Chase Sexton both win their respective titles, Honda will:
-Have claimed both 125/250cc and 250/450cc titles in the same Pro Motocross season since 1995, when Steve Lamson and Jeremy McGrath claimed their respective titles.