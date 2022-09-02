Also happening out here at Fox Raceway is the third and final Moto Combine of the Year, which took place today and featured some fast prospects like Noah Viney, who won both motos on his Honda, and Kawasaki Team Green rider Enzo Temmerman, who was second both times. Among the coaches and instructors helping out were Chad Reed (who got to visit with his old rival-turned-friend Stewart), Broc Glover, Michael Byrne, Gareth Swanepoel, Broc Tickle, Brian Deegan, Christina Denney, Sam Nicolini, Mike Bonacci, and more. Among the riders NOT participating in the Combine were Ryder DiFrancesco, Haiden Deegan, and Chance Hymas, all of whom have already been part of the program and will now all line up in the 250 class tomorrow. And so is Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin, who will line up tomorrow against these kids as he makes a cameo as he prepares to represent France at RedBud in the Motocross of Nations on September 24-25.

And one other thing before we get into the rest of Racerhead: Congratulations to Team USA Senior and Junior, both of which won international competitions last weekend! At the Vintage Motocross of Nations at Foxhills in England, the team of Mike Brown, Ryan Villopoto, and Zach Osborne took the overall win on their vintage bikes at what looks like an incredibly fun event, and then at the FIM Junior World Cup in Finland a squad of American kids managed by Jeff Cernic and the AMA’s Mike Burkeen took top overall team honors. Collin Allen, Casey Cochran, Seth Dennis, Landon Gibson, Carson Wood, Maddox Temmerman, and Tayce Morgan were all part of this international racing adventure and victory. Congrats to both the men and the boys. Coincidentally, the actual Team USA of Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, and Justin Cooper showed off their graphics in a presentation here earlier today, and Cooper has asked to wear his #102 tomorrow. If he wins, I believe it will mark the first time in AMA SX/MX history that a #102 has won a race.

Okay, having now conferenced again with both Honda and Star Yamaha Racing, as well as Kawasaki, the decision was made to continue with the adjustment of going to 25 minutes plus two laps tomorrow, as the majority of weather reports (Accuweather, the National Weather Service, NOAA, Weather Underground,) are all still calling for extreme heat tomorrow, though maybe not quite as hot as some of the earlier forecasts. Everyone knows the schedule adjustment and we prepare accordingly, and hopefully we don’t have any heat-related issues. Remember, back in 2010, when it was super-hot at the Freestone National in Texas, Tomac melted down in the second moto, fell back to 11th, and was not the same for the rest of the summer. And then in 2019, when it got super-hot at WW Ranch in Florida, Sexton won the first moto, he couldn’t finish the second moto and then also struggled for several races afterward, took a break, and didn’t get back to full-time racing until Spring Creek at the end of July. Both of these two title combatants understand the danger such heat can cause to their bodies and are fine with the decision to adjust the schedule, as are their teams. High heat has also caught out riders like Ken Roczen and Jason Anderson before.

Finally, on a pair of sad notes to a long week, we found out this afternoon that Ron Meredith, the longtime friend, and mechanic of Travis Pastrana, succumbed to his injuries after a terrible crash a few weeks back while out riding. When he wasn’t at a race or event with Travis he worked with Blue Oval, the Ford R&D Group in Detroit. A former member of the U.S. Army, he was always willing to help out anyone. And we also learned of the passing of Mary Yezek, the mother of the late Davey Yezek, a former professional racer from Pennsylvania who passed away last year. Mary was always a kind presence at the races, helping out with signup and scoring, even after her son’s passing. Both Ron and Mary will be sorely missed. Godspeed to both of them.

Wow, the 29th race of the year is this weekend at Fox Raceway in Pala and that'll be a wrap on the 2022 season. I mean, wasn't it Anaheim 1 just like a month or so ago? You know the drill here, one point between Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton, and Tomac's trying to become the first double champion in the 450 class since 2015 when Ryan Dungey captured both titles. There was a time when winning both indoors and out was commonplace with Jeff Stanton, Jeremy McGrath, Ricky Carmichael, Ryan Villopoto, and Dungey, but yeah, it's been seven years since it's happened.

We had Justin Brayton on the Fly Racing Moto:60 Show yesterday to help us break down this title fight and JB admits he's biased toward the Honda guys and Sexton, but he said he thinks Sexton gets it done because, in his opinion, no one can match Sexton for raw speed, which I agree with. Me however, I think because of that one-point lead for ET, he can win one moto and wrap this up by following Sexton around in the next moto. Sexton needs to be flawless in both motos while ET needs one. I don't know, that's just my reasoning.

Now watch Pala Two be like Budds Creek and the chaos factor becomes high!

I know the motos are shortened tomorrow due to heat conditions and of course, that brings out the "MX racers were tougher back in the day" internet crowd (along with a few ex-champions as well). I can understand both sides of this, but the series did have a rider pass away due to heat exhaustion years ago and Pala is sort of stuck in a valley so there's going to be no relief from the heat. I guess we can all try to be smarter and if the riders and the teams didn't have an issue with it, then neither do I.

I was texting with Tim Ferry about this (more on that below) and he's old-school, he came up in the late 80's, early 90's, and he thinks riders back in the day, IE: his day, didn't go as hard as these guys go now. Yes, that's right folks- an ex-champion who doesn't come out and say things were better in his day! He thinks the heart rate of the older riders wasn't as high because the speeds weren't as high and it's a good point. I don't know, you'll never satisfy some of those "everything was better back in the day crowd" people, but here's one retired rider who seems to think different.