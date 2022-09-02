Main image by Mitch Kendra
The 12th and final round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, September 3, at Fox Raceway at Pala in Pala, California.
Streaming can be accomplished with MAVTV on FloRacing.
Get "MAVTV on FloRacing" for $6.99 Monthly
A live broadcast of qualifying will start at 10 a.m. local time on MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing, as action kicks off in the morning at 1 p.m. ETD/10 a.m. PDT.
MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing will carry live coverage of the first motos starting at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT with the 250 Class, followed by the first 450 Class moto at 5 p.m. EDT/2 p.m. PDT.
MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing will carry live coverage of the second motos starting at 6 p.m. EDT/3 p.m. PDT with the 250 Class, followed by the second 450 Class moto at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.
Remember, each week, TV play-by-play commentator Jason Weigandt will be joined by a former champion as the color commentator. This weekend, James Stewart will serve as TV color commentator for the Fox Raceway 2 National.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will return to action for the 17th and final round MXGP of Turkey on September 3 and 4. Tim Gajser of Honda HRC has already claimed the MXGP title, but the MX2 title is still up for grabs between Yamaha’s Jago Geerts and KTM’s Tom Vialle as only two points separate the two rivals with only two motos remaining. You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com.
The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will have its last weekend off of its regularly scheduled summer break as the series will resume for the tenth round, the Mountaineer GNCC, on September 10-11.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
- Motocross
Fox Raceway 2Saturday, September 3
- QualifyingLiveSeptember 3 - 1:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveSeptember 3 - 4:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveSeptember 3 - 4:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveSeptember 3 - 5:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveSeptember 3 - 5:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveSeptember 3 - 6:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveSeptember 3 - 6:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveSeptember 3 - 7:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveSeptember 3 - 7:00 PM
FIM Motocross World Championship
- MXGP
Bitci MXGP of TurkeyEMX Open, WMX Races
Sunday, September 4
- MX2 QualifyingLiveSeptember 3 - 9:15 AM
- MXGP QualifyingLiveSeptember 3 - 10:00 AM
- MX2 Race 1LiveSeptember 4 - 6:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveSeptember 4 - 7:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveSeptember 4 - 9:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveSeptember 4 - 9:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveSeptember 4 - 10:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveSeptember 4 - 10:00 AM
- MXGP AwardsLiveSeptember 4 - 12:30 PM
2022 STANDINGS
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
450 Class
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|496
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|495
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|402
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|373
|5
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|335
250 Class
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|478
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|437
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|430
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|375
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|314
FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|721
|2
|Jeremy Seewer
|615
|3
|Jorge Prado
|557
|4
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|553
|5
|Maxime Renaux
|540
MX2
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jago Geerts
|710
|2
|Tom Vialle
|708
|3
|Simon Laengenfelder
|564
|4
|Kevin Horgmo
|503
|5
|Thibault Benistant
|481
OTHER LINKS
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
General
Fox Raceway 2 National
Fox Raceway 2 National Race Center
Fox Raceway 2 National Injury Report
FIM Motocross World Championship
General
MXGP of Turkey
MXGP of Turkey MXGP Entry List
FOLLOW
Racer X
Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
Pro Motocross
Twitter — @promotocross
Instagram — @promotocross
Facebook — @promotocross
YouTube — American Motocross
OTHER INFO
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Fox Raceway at Pala
12799 CA-76
Pala, CA 92059
Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Motos — 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT
TICKETS
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Ticket information for the Fox Raceway 2 National.
TRACK MAP
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
FIM Motocross World Championship
ANIMATED TRACK MAP
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
RACE DAY SCHEDULE
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Fox Raceway 2 National Race Day Schedule | September 3
All times on the race day schedule local to Pala, California.
*Note: The race day schedule for the final has been adjusted slightly.