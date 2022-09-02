Results Archive
How to Watch: Fox Raceway 2 and MXGP of Turkey

How to Watch Fox Raceway 2 and MXGP of Turkey

September 2, 2022 11:30am
by:

Main image by Mitch Kendra

The 12th and final round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, September 3, at Fox Raceway at Pala in Pala, California.

Streaming can be accomplished with MAVTV on FloRacing.

Get "MAVTV on FloRacing" for $6.99 Monthly

A live broadcast of qualifying will start at 10 a.m. local time on MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing, as action kicks off in the morning at 1 p.m. ETD/10 a.m. PDT.

MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing will carry live coverage of the first motos starting at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT with the 250 Class, followed by the first 450 Class moto at 5 p.m. EDT/2 p.m. PDT.

MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing will carry live coverage of the second motos starting at 6 p.m. EDT/3 p.m. PDT with the 250 Class, followed by the second 450 Class moto at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.

Remember, each week, TV play-by-play commentator Jason Weigandt will be joined by a former champion as the color commentator. This weekend, James Stewart will serve as TV color commentator for the Fox Raceway 2 National.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will return to action for the 17th and final round MXGP of Turkey on September 3 and 4.  Tim Gajser of Honda HRC has already claimed the MXGP title, but the MX2 title is still up for grabs between Yamaha’s Jago Geerts and KTM’s Tom Vialle as only two points separate the two rivals with only two motos remaining. You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com.

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will have its last weekend off of its regularly scheduled summer break as the series will resume for the tenth round, the Mountaineer GNCC, on September 10-11.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

  • Motocross

    Fox Raceway 2

     Saturday, September 3
    Fox Raceway at Pala
    Pala, CA US United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      September 3 - 1:00 PM
      MAVTV on FloRacing
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      September 3 - 4:00 PM
      MAVTV
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      September 3 - 4:00 PM
      MAVTV on FloRacing
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      September 3 - 5:00 PM
      MAVTV on FloRacing
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      September 3 - 5:00 PM
      MAVTV
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      September 3 - 6:00 PM
      MAVTV
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      September 3 - 6:00 PM
      MAVTV
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      September 3 - 7:00 PM
      MAVTV on FloRacing
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      September 3 - 7:00 PM
      MAVTV on FloRacing
Motocross TV Schedule

FIM Motocross World Championship

  • MXGP

    Bitci MXGP of Turkey

     EMX Open, WMX Races
    Sunday, September 4
    Afyon
    Afyonkarahisar TR Turkey
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      September 3 - 9:15 AM
      MXGP-TV
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      September 3 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP-TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      September 4 - 6:00 AM
      MXGP-TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      September 4 - 7:00 AM
      MXGP-TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      September 4 - 9:00 AM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      September 4 - 9:00 AM
      MXGP-TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      September 4 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP-TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      September 4 - 10:00 AM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MXGP Awards 
      Live
      September 4 - 12:30 PM
      MXGP-TV
MXGP TV Schedule

2022 STANDINGS

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

450 Class

Motocross

450 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States496
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States495
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States402
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany373
5Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States335
Full Standings

250 Class

Motocross

250 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia478
2Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan437
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia430
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States375
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States314
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia721
2Jeremy Seewer Switzerland615
3Jorge Prado Spain557
4Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands553
5Maxime Renaux France540
Full Standings

MX2

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Jago Geerts Belgium710
2Tom Vialle France708
3Simon Laengenfelder Germany564
4Kevin Horgmo Norway503
5Thibault Benistant France481
Full Standings

OTHER LINKS

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

General

Motocross Live Timing

2022 AMA Numbers

Fox Raceway 2 National

Fox Raceway 2 National Race Center

Fox Raceway 2 National Injury Report

FIM Motocross World Championship

General

MXGP Live Timing

2022 MXGP and MX2 Team Guide

MXGP of Turkey

MXGP of Turkey Race Center

MXGP of Turkey Timetable

MXGP of Turkey MXGP Entry List

MXGP of Turkey MX2 Entry List

OTHER INFO

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Fox Raceway at Pala
12799 CA-76
Pala, CA 92059

Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Motos — 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT

TICKETS

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Ticket information for the Fox Raceway 2 National.

TRACK MAP

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

The Fox Raceway 2 National fan map.
The Fox Raceway 2 National fan map. MX Sports Pro Racing

FIM Motocross World Championship

The MXGP of Turkey track layout.
The MXGP of Turkey track layout. MXGP

ANIMATED TRACK MAP

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

RACE DAY SCHEDULE

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Fox Raceway 2 National Race Day Schedule | September 3

All times on the race day schedule local to Pala, California.

*Note: The race day schedule for the final has been adjusted slightly.

The 2022 Fox Raceway 2 National race day schedule.
The 2022 Fox Raceway 2 National race day schedule.
