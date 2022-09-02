Main image by Mitch Kendra

The 12th and final round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, September 3, at Fox Raceway at Pala in Pala, California.

Streaming can be accomplished with MAVTV on FloRacing.

Get "MAVTV on FloRacing" for $6.99 Monthly

A live broadcast of qualifying will start at 10 a.m. local time on MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing, as action kicks off in the morning at 1 p.m. ETD/10 a.m. PDT.

MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing will carry live coverage of the first motos starting at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT with the 250 Class, followed by the first 450 Class moto at 5 p.m. EDT/2 p.m. PDT.

MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing will carry live coverage of the second motos starting at 6 p.m. EDT/3 p.m. PDT with the 250 Class, followed by the second 450 Class moto at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.

Remember, each week, TV play-by-play commentator Jason Weigandt will be joined by a former champion as the color commentator. This weekend, James Stewart will serve as TV color commentator for the Fox Raceway 2 National.