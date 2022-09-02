Results Archive
Australian MX
Coolum
Articles
Motocross
Budds Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Charente Maritime
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Motocross
Ironman
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Sat Sep 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Bitci Turkey
Sun Sep 4
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sat Sep 10
Articles
Full Schedule

First Look: Fox Raceway 2 National

September 2, 2022 7:25pm | by: , &

Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer preview the 2022 Fox Raceway 2 National as the title showdown is finally here. One point separates Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton and the action on track tomorrow may be just as hot as the 100-plus degree temperatures. Also there's a familiar face riding a 250 this weekend as Marvin Musquin is preparing for Motocross of Nations. All that and more on this edition of First Look presented by 6D Helmets.

Film/edit: Tom Journet

