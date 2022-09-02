Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer preview the 2022 Fox Raceway 2 National as the title showdown is finally here. One point separates Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton and the action on track tomorrow may be just as hot as the 100-plus degree temperatures. Also there's a familiar face riding a 250 this weekend as Marvin Musquin is preparing for Motocross of Nations. All that and more on this edition of First Look presented by 6D Helmets.

Film/edit: Tom Journet

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D’s patented Omni-Directional Suspension™ technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design. Established in 2011, 6D is the technology leader in both motorcycle and bicycle helmet design