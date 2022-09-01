Results Archive
Australian MX
Coolum
Articles
Motocross
Budds Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Charente Maritime
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Motocross
Ironman
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Sat Sep 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Bitci Turkey
Sun Sep 4
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sat Sep 10
Articles
Full Schedule

Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Fox Raceway 2 National Preview Podcast

September 1, 2022 4:20pm | by:
Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the 12th and final round of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and give us their lock of the week for the Fox Raceway 2 National.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy 2022 Washougal National preview podcast file directly or listen in the embed player below.

Ironman National top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250 Class

Jorgen Talviku (16-15 for 15th overall) | 94 points

250 Class

Josh Gilbert (12-13 for 12th overall) | 100 points
Cullin Park (17-15 for 16th overall) | 100 points
Vincent Luhovey (19-18 for 20th overall) | 100 points

Note: 100 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

PulpMX Fantasy is free to play but if you want the opportunity to win prizes, sign up for the Championship League. Visit pulpmxfantasy.com to sign up today!

