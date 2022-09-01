Fox Raceway 2 National Motos Now 25 Minutes Plus 2 Laps Due to Heat

Ahead of the 12th and final round of 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, MX Sports Pro Racing has announced the race day schedule will be adjusted due to extreme heat in California on Saturday. Instead of typical 30 minute plus two lap motos, this weekend’s Fox Raceway 2 National will see 25 minute plus two lap moto due to heat expected to be over 105° Fahrenheit.

On top of the shortened motos, there will be a longer break in between the first and second motos. Instead of the second 250 Class moto starting at 3:15 p.m. local as usual, this weekend's second motos will start at 3:45 p.m. local, proving an extra 30 minutes of recovery between the first and second motos of the day.

The weekend’s schedule was announced with the following note:

“Weekend Schedule — This schedule has been updated with 25+2 laps National motos and the later 2nd moto start times.”

The Alpinestars Mobile Medical Center also sent out a “Beat the Heat” notice to teams on how to prevent heat related injuries.

Below is the full schedule for this weekend’s finale—although not 100 percent finalized yet as changes could still happen.