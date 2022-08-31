Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the Ironman National, we're actually going to dip into Friday's Scouting Moto Combine for a close call from NSA Yamaha's Evan Ferry. On the tricky wall hop line in the back of the track that caught a few riders out over the weekend, Ferry clipped the top of the single jump and almost went for a ride.

Film courtesy of Kellen Brauer.

