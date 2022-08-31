4 & 8 for Jo
“Welcome to the Jo Show.” “It’s Jo Time!” “Sushi rolling.” Okay, just as Jo Shimoda’s buttpatch said, it is time for me to relax. Jo Shimoda picked up his fourth moto win of the season in the second moto, which sits second only to championship leader Jett Lawrence, who has 10 moto wins on the season. Shimoda finished 5-1 to earn second overall on the day, which earned the #30 his eighth overall podium finish of the summer. Hunter Lawrence’s 3-2 would have taken second overall, but both he and Justin Cooper were penalized two points for jumping on a red cross/wheels-on-the-ground flag, which bumped Shimoda up one position in the overall.
8 for Jett
Jett Lawrence entered the 11th round in a “slump,” as the #1 had not taken a moto win in six straight motos. He ended the streak there though, as he picked up the moto-one win at Ironman Raceway (his 10th of the season). The defending champion finished third in the second moto for his series, and class, leading eighth overall win of the season.
Back N Forth
Once again, Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton put on an incredible battle in both motos. Tomac’s win in the first moto was his class-leading 12th moto win of the season. But Sexton put in an incredible ride in moto two, going 2-1 for the overall over Tomac’s 1-2. Sexton’s eighth moto win of the season propelled him to claim his fourth overall win of 2022—the sixth of his 450 Class career. And now, with 11 rounds complete and only one to go, the contenders are separated by…
Still. One. Point. (Again!)
The last few weeks in this column I had been digging into research on the closest championship battles in premier class history in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Unfortunately, I only had data back to 2004, but tune into the website on Thursday for a better breakdown on the closest championship battles in the premier class heading into the 12th and final round.
Other Random Stats
Odd Coincidence
For different reasons, Justin Barcia finished eighth in the first moto and did not score points in the second moto to earn 14th overall two weekends in a row. Last weekend, Barcia finished moto two in eighth place but was disqualified following an aggressive move on Dylan Ferrandis. This past weekend, Barcia finished eighth in the first moto then crashed on the tunnel jump before the rollers leading up to Godzilla. The #51 remounted and finished, taking 27th.
Raw Trackside Moto
450 Class
Vlogs
Matt Burkeen
Quotes From Around The Paddock
450 Class
Chase Sexton | 2-1 for 1st overall
“Eli [Tomac] and I just can’t seem to get away from each other! I think the guy who loses the first moto has that much more motivation going into the second one, and that was me today. In the first moto, I wasn’t really surprised he caught me; lappers played a big role, and I lost some time. He was going fast, and he sucked me up; I guess he found some of my lines and connected them with his. When he got around me, he dropped me, which I wasn’t really expecting. I was able to keep the pressure on for moto two, knowing that if he had won that, he could go 2-2 at Pala and still win the championship; that was something I had in my mind, and I went out there and got a good start. I knew if I didn’t have to come through the pack again, I’d have a little more energy; that was my game plan, and I executed it. Obviously, I would’ve liked to go 1-1, but to win the overall and still be down by only one point isn’t too shabby either. Now we’ve got two more motos we need to execute next weekend.”
Eli Tomac | 1-2 for 2nd overall
“It was a very close day of racing once again. I had a great first moto where I was able to come through the field and get into the lead. Chase and I battled back and forth, but it was really good for us to get back around and get the win. In the second moto, we both got good starts. I did what I could and tried to make a good push in the middle of the race. I got close but made a mistake, and that put me a little out of touch to try and do anything with the rest of the race. Unfortunately, we finished second, but we kept the points even.”
Aaron Plessinger | 3-3 for 3rd overall
“That one didn’t come easy! I was really happy with how I was riding in the first moto but I think I kind of overdid it and going into the second moto I was a little smoked. I knew it was going to be tough but I had some good lines and jumped on the opportunity to make it happen. I really gel with this place; I’ve been coming here for years and it’s close to home so a lot of fans and family come up here and it fires me up. It’s been a tough year but we’re back on the podium baby!”
Christian Craig | 5-5 for 5th overall
“Today was pretty good. I had my best qualifying in third, so that was awesome. I went into the motos feeling good and pulled my first holeshot. I didn’t lead the lap but ran up there for a little bit, and then I lost the pace a little and finished fifth. In the second moto, I rode better and came out with fifth overall. I’m still fifth in the points - it’s close - but I’m really looking forward to going back to California and racing Pala next week.”
Jason Anderson | 6-5 for 4th overall
"The bike setup and my qualifying pace were on par for me to contend for the podium positions today but, unfortunately I struggled with my starts in each moto. In the first race, I came together with another rider through turn one and we both crashed. I had to come from last, but managed to fight my way forward to get to sixth. In moto two, I was just behind mid-pack on the opening lap, so I again had to make a lot of passes to get up into the race for the podium. Overall, we had a strong effort today as a team and will focus on the positives heading into the final round next weekend.”
Ryan Dungey | 4-7 for 6th overall
“The day was pretty good. We got the bike set up good during practice and I think that was the most important thing going into the motos. The bike performed really well in both motos and starts were good, so I was happy with where we were at. I really just tried to push it as hard as I could, for as long as I could, and the guys just had a little more than me today. Sometimes you have to accept that; it’s tough but we’ll rest up good this week and try to finish strong at Pala.”
Ken Roczen | 7-6 for 7th overall
“We were running good in the first moto, and even after Eli and Chase passed me, I was still sticking with them. Then I unfortunately hit my boot in a rut and stalled it at the same time and fell over. I only ended up seventh in the first one, but we came out swinging again; I got another good start and was running up front. It was a tough race and I had to drop back a little bit. It’s not really the weekend that we wanted, but we’re healthy and have another one to go. We’re going to California, so it will be nice to get a little change of scenery and try to finish out the season strong.”
Malcolm Stewart | 11-8 for 8th overall
“I think the day was overall better for me. Qualifying was much, much better. Getting these races under my belt, it’s starting to kind of come back to me. I feel like we're going in the right direction. Our team made a few adjustments for that second moto, and we ended up eighth. I'm really happy just the way that I performed, but the results aren't quite there.”
Dean Wilson | 13-9 for 10th overall
“Another weekend of improvements. First moto, I had a really bad start. I got up to 13th and had a decent pace at the end. I pushed hard and that gave me good confidence. I got a decent start in the second moto, and I was hanging in there for a bit. Malcolm and I had a good battle. He got around me and I kind of ran his pace until I came around the corner and the berm went off the track. I lost a few positions, but I got back on, made a good couple charges and ended up ninth. The goal is to be top-10 in both motos.”
Marshal Weltin | 15-11 for 13th overall
"I was unable to ride all week because of my crash at Budds Creek. I didn't know where I was going to stand this weekend. In Moto 1 I struggled. I had some pain; I'm still pretty locked up from the crash. I toughed it out for Moto 2 and fortunately found some better lines. I went 15-11 on the day, so overall I'm pretty happy with how everything turned out. I'm ready to move on to Pala and keep progressing. I'm really happy with the bike right now."
Justin Barcia | 8-27 for 14th overall
“First moto, I got off to a pretty good start and unfortunately just didn’t have the comfort, so I ended up with a P8. I struggled to find my way on the track, so a little frustrating, but we went back and made a few changes. I was looking for another good start in moto two and that didn’t happen, so I made it pretty tough for myself. I made it up to the top ten pushing and charging pretty hard, and then I scrubbed and caught my wheel, so I ended up crashing. I was able to get back out there but it was kind of one of those things where you just wanted to finish. Definitely a really tough day but we have one more race in Pala, so I’m going to try to do my best, have some fun, and see all the fans!”
Justin Rodbell | 20-17 for 19th overall
"I qualified 19th and then I ended up going 20-17 for 19th. This was my third day on the bike and with the team. It's quite a bit to take in, in three days. But it was a good day, I had a lot of fun. [Travis] Soules is a great mechanic. Having him help me is huge. It's really cool to have this opportunity. I'm super pumped; we're going keep working and try to finish better and have fun; man, it's super fun."
Said for Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki team manager Dustin Pipes:
"I'm glad to have two bikes back on the track this weekend. Marshal rode well and is knocking back on the door of top 10. He's really close and he has a good chance next week of getting back in there. We welcomed Justin Rodbell to the team beginning this weekend. With only two test days on the bike, he wasn't too familiar, but we tested different parts all day and found a good direction in the last moto."
250 Class
Jett Lawrence | 1-2 for 1st overall
“It was a pretty good day—back to the normal consistency. I had a decent qualifying, and then in the first moto I was around sixth place on the start and made my way through to first; I had a really good flow and kind of rode my own race. In the second moto, I had a good jump, but then everyone went by and I was like 11th. I struggled with flow in the first few laps and actually went back a few positions. I finally caught a flow and was able to make my way through to third; by that time, Hunter and Jo [Shimoda] were already gone, so I was just happy with the overall win. It wasn’t too bad—good to be back on top of the overall box. Next week, we’re just going to treat it like a normal race—try to win and have fun.”
Jo Shimoda | 5-1 for 2nd overall
“I know the starts are important and I wasn’t able to get it done in Moto 1. That’s what happens when you’re caught out and I had to work really hard to get up to fifth. The second moto I was ready to come back and I got a great start and managed my laps. I am very happy to maintain second place in the championship standings and we’ll look to have a great weekend to close out the season next weekend in Pala.”
Hunter Lawrence | 3-2 for 3rd overall
“I got docked in the first moto, but it is what it is. It was a tough second moto—it’s not easy when you’re not getting starts, because the top guys just get away so easily. We’re still carrying some good momentum, so we’ll have a good week of recovery and then come out swinging at Pala.”
Said Honda HRC team manager Lars Lindstrom:
“It was another great day for us, another 1-1. To be honest, I’m ready for the season to be over, because I’m ready to stop stressing! Jett needs just a few points for the 250 class, but Chase kept it just as interesting as it has been in the 450 class. We’re going to go into the last race down by one point—it’s basically who can win at Fox Raceway, a win-or-go-home kind of deal. We haven’t been in this position in a really long time, so we’re all just in the moment—stoked to be here, but at the same time, we’re extremely serious about trying to win both of these championships. It’s going to be a big one next week.”
RJ Hampshire | 2-4 for 4th overall
“Another solid weekend. We were good all day and had good speed. Once I got my flow in both motos, I felt like I clicked off really good laps and was fast, battling at the front. I’m stoked to be back in this thing. We were not there for a while, and it's so draining whenever you show up and you're not at the level you know you can be at. I’m stoked on the things that we have going on and hope to be better next weekend.”
Nate Thrasher | 4-6 for 5th overall
“It was a better day, for sure. I was able to get good starts two weekends in a row and got my first holeshot today. Last weekend at Budds Creek, I ended up going down, but this week I was able to lead for a good part of the race. I felt like I had the speed to be up there today, but I ran into a little bit of arm pump and rode a little tight. For the second moto, I didn’t have much left in the tank for that one. We’re making strides in the right direction. It’s a stacked field with a lot of people back from injury, so we’ll take it.”
Justin Cooper | 6-5 for 6th overall
“I’m getting really tired and flat mid-way through the motos. I just can’t keep the intensity up; I don’t know if it has to do with my illness or not. The pace is really high, and the top guys are riding really well. Maybe it’s just an off weekend for me, but either way, I have some homework to do for sure.”
Max Vohland | 7-7 for 7th overall
“I got a really good start in the first moto and got really close to getting into the lead at one point, which was really cool. About five laps in, my arms started pumping up a little bit – maybe it’s from riding up front and just being tight and not having been up there all year – so I ended up going back to seventh. Second moto, I had a little mistake first lap and a couple guys got me and I just stayed seventh all race. I was consistent today with 7-7 finishes, but I definitely want to get on that podium, and we’ve got one more week to do it. I’m going to give it everything I’ve got.”
Jalek Swoll | 11-8 for 8th overall
“I got a decent start in the first moto. We were running up there, and I had to tip over. I was pretty deep [in the field] and came back to 11th. Moto 2 was an okay start, but I lost pace a little bit. I'm just going to put all my focus into that last round and try to give somebody something to look forward to for the next year.”
Cameron McAdoo | 10-9 for 9th overall
“I’m happy to be in the top 10 but it’s not where I want to be. I do have some things I need to overcome and I hope I can put it all together at the final round of the season. The track was really rough today and you had to be ‘on’ the entire moto otherwise the track could come out and get you, which happened to me in the first moto. So overall a good day, but I just want a little more to close out the season.”
Seth Hammaker | 12-10 for 10th overall
“I definitely nailed the starts this week, but wasn’t able to keep up the pace or had some issues. I know the starts are there so I just need to work on my intensity after having some time off the bike to recover. I’m really looking forward to going back to Pala.”
Guillem Farres | 9-16 for 11th overall
“The day started well. I think I was 10th in practice, and the track was looking good. I struggled a little more in the second practice but had a really good start in the first moto. I finished ninth and struggled a little bit in the middle of the moto, but the end was better. I didn’t get a good start in the second moto, and on the first lap my rear brake went out. It was really hard to ride without the brake, so I just tried to ride safe and not make any mistakes, and I ended up 16th. I’m not happy with the second moto, but that’s racing.”
Levi Kitchen | 8-38 for 12th overall
“I did everything I could to race this weekend, but it just wasn’t enough. I’m still in a lot of pain, and I was dealing with it, but it really set in by moto two. I’m going to rest up and get my body back to 100 percent.”
Preston Kilroy | 18-13 for 13th overall
"Ironman was a step in the right direction. I got off the gate strong in both motos but had a tip over in the first moto. I went 18-13 for 13th overall. I'm feeling great on the bike lately and we're excited to finish out the season at Pala!"
Ryder DiFrancesco | 17-14 for 14th overall
“I really wanted to put in two solid motos today, but I made it a bit hard on myself. The track was definitely different than when I ran it last year, and I ended up making some silly mistakes that cost me. I’m thankful that I was able to finish out the race after having to take off last week. I’m looking forward to a good race next weekend to close out the season.”
Carson Mumford | 15-37 for 20th overall
"It was a bummer weekend. I fought hard in Moto 1. I came from behind, but only made it up to 15th place."
Matthew LeBlanc | 20-17 for 21st overall
“It was kind of a rough day. I just struggled a little bit on the bike - more mentally than physically. I just wasn’t comfortable all day and rode a little scared. We’ll get back at it this week to see if we can improve for Pala.”
Derek Drake | 19-37 for 24th overall
"In the first moto I had some good speed in the beginning, but I ran out of steam. The track was really tough and definitely challenging. In the second moto, I crashed with other riders in the third turn and unfortunately, couldn't pick the pace back up."
Dilan Schwartz | 35-20 for 25th overall
"In the first moto I had a decent start but ran into the back of someone on the first lap and went to last. I came back up to about 18th then cross-rutted on a landing and crashed pretty hard and was unable to finish. I made it out for moto two, but just didn't feel great out there so the result wasn't quite as good."
Haiden Deegan | 34-24 for 31st overall
“It started off well in the first moto and just tried to work through the pack a little bit, and I felt like I was riding super well. I lost my rear brake on the second lap, though, which was unfortunate, but I felt like I was flowing and could run the speed with those guys. I made a little rookie mistake trying to do a little double and went over the bars. That was it for the moto. I was a little banged up but lined up for the second moto and ended up getting taken out a little past the start. From there, I just tried to make my way back up through the pack. It was a big learning experience for me, and I know what I need to work on to get into the top 10.”
Said Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 team manager Jensen Hendler:
“I feel like Ironman went well. Overall, Nate had a really good day. He continues to improve, and we’re happy to see it, as he’ll be a key player on the team next year. Justin had a rough day after qualifying first and showing speed. I just think he’s not up to 100 percent health-wise, so hopefully, another week off leading into Pala will help get him back to his winning ways. Guillem’s overall performance with us has been really good, and we were happy to have him with us.
“With Levi coming off an injury, we weren’t sure how he was going to be, and he was able to get eighth that first moto. In the second moto, his wrist was still not good enough to go racing, so he’ll likely not be with us at Pala. Matt had a very rough day. We’ll get back to work on some stuff, and hopefully, he’ll be better at Pala. For Haiden, we learned a lot this weekend. The whole point of bringing him in was to gain experience. It is good for him to learn the everyday workings of a professional class, from the schedule to racing. I think we all took away what we wanted from this first race.”