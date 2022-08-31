Quotes From Around The Paddock

450 Class

Chase Sexton | 2-1 for 1st overall

“Eli [Tomac] and I just can’t seem to get away from each other! I think the guy who loses the first moto has that much more motivation going into the second one, and that was me today. In the first moto, I wasn’t really surprised he caught me; lappers played a big role, and I lost some time. He was going fast, and he sucked me up; I guess he found some of my lines and connected them with his. When he got around me, he dropped me, which I wasn’t really expecting. I was able to keep the pressure on for moto two, knowing that if he had won that, he could go 2-2 at Pala and still win the championship; that was something I had in my mind, and I went out there and got a good start. I knew if I didn’t have to come through the pack again, I’d have a little more energy; that was my game plan, and I executed it. Obviously, I would’ve liked to go 1-1, but to win the overall and still be down by only one point isn’t too shabby either. Now we’ve got two more motos we need to execute next weekend.”

Eli Tomac | 1-2 for 2nd overall

“It was a very close day of racing once again. I had a great first moto where I was able to come through the field and get into the lead. Chase and I battled back and forth, but it was really good for us to get back around and get the win. In the second moto, we both got good starts. I did what I could and tried to make a good push in the middle of the race. I got close but made a mistake, and that put me a little out of touch to try and do anything with the rest of the race. Unfortunately, we finished second, but we kept the points even.”

Aaron Plessinger | 3-3 for 3rd overall

“That one didn’t come easy! I was really happy with how I was riding in the first moto but I think I kind of overdid it and going into the second moto I was a little smoked. I knew it was going to be tough but I had some good lines and jumped on the opportunity to make it happen. I really gel with this place; I’ve been coming here for years and it’s close to home so a lot of fans and family come up here and it fires me up. It’s been a tough year but we’re back on the podium baby!”

Christian Craig | 5-5 for 5th overall

“Today was pretty good. I had my best qualifying in third, so that was awesome. I went into the motos feeling good and pulled my first holeshot. I didn’t lead the lap but ran up there for a little bit, and then I lost the pace a little and finished fifth. In the second moto, I rode better and came out with fifth overall. I’m still fifth in the points - it’s close - but I’m really looking forward to going back to California and racing Pala next week.”