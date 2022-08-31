Exhaust Podcast: The Last Great Showdown

Who better to describe the emotion and focus of a winner-take-all finale than Jeff Emig? Fro came out on top the last time the AMA National Championship in the premier class was this close at the finale. In 1996, Emig held a two-point lead on Jeremy McGrath coming into the final round of the AMA National Motocross Championship, meaning a 1-1 score for either rider would decide the title. It has taken over 25 years to get this scenario again, as Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton are now separated by just one point, so winning both motos guarantees the title.

In '96, Emig came through with the 1-1 at Steel City to win the title. Jason Weigandt called Emig this week to hear the story of living the most important week of your life, and you'll get even more pumped up when you hear Emig riff on the focus, the emotion, and the determination needed to win in this environment. In fact, Emig says this type of pressure is the thing he misses most about racing. Weigandt also drops in press conference quotes from Sexton and Tomac, to detect if they're thinking the same way Emig did back then.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura, AOMC.MX and Leatt.com.