The 450 title gets all the attention. Chase Sexton stands a point behind Eli Tomac, controlling his own destiny. Win, and it’s over. The Curse of the GOAT is broken.

“To be honest, I’m ready for the season to be over, because I’m ready to stop stressing!” said Lindstrom in the team PR this week. “Jett needs just a few points for the 250 class, but Chase kept it just as interesting as it has been in the 450 class. We’re going to go into the last race down by one point—it’s basically who can win at Fox Raceway, a win-or-go-home kind of deal. We haven’t been in this position in a really long time, so we’re all just in the moment—stoked to be here, but at the same time, we’re extremely serious about trying to win both of these championships. It’s going to be a big one next week.”

With the 50th anniversary celebration and the 1-2 finishes, the opener seemed like the perfect weekend. But Sexton and Lawrence have kept it going over the next 10 race weekends, putting the squad on the precipice of something even bigger: winning both titles. It didn’t seem like Honda could top the last outing at Fox Raceway, but this time, they’re hoping for an even bigger celebration.