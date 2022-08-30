Dante Oliveira: “Better day today for me, I finished fifth overall and I got a test-win on the first one. I kind of dropped back on two and three and then picked it back up for four and five. All-in-all, it was a good day. The track is beat up but tomorrow we’re going to have a new course with a bunch of fresh tests and we’ll be able to get another run at it.”

Kailub Russell: “At the end of day two, everybody is pretty deflated about the day and how it went. I struggled for the most part and hit the deck one time but nothing too major. We’ve got some fresh tests for tomorrow and we’ll try to regroup and get things back on-track here.”

Josh Toth: “It was another long day in the saddle – another 175 miles – and I’m really feeling it. I started out a little off-pace in the first test and then later in the day those tests seemed to be better but I ended up having an incident where the guy in front of me went off the course like 30 seconds gap between us and then jumped in right before me and totally white-out dusted me, so that was super frustrating and really ruined my special test there. I did what I could in the last one and we’ll start fresh tomorrow with new tests, I’m excited for that!”