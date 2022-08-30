Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Christian Craig looked back to his old self a bit this past weekend at the Ironman National where he put 5-5 motos together for fifth overall. A heavy crash in practice at Unadilla put him on the back foot for the last few weeks but his riding was certainly right back to a solid level at Ironman Raceway.
After his solid day at the races, we caught up with Craig to talk Ironman, not being selected for the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, and what it’s like being a bit in the middle of this championship fight between his teammate Eli Tomac and Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton.
Racer X: You were right in the mix all day long. I’m sure you’ve got to be pretty happy with how it went.
Christian Craig: From first practice on, I felt good. I felt like it was going to be a good day. Then I holeshotted. Kenny [Roczen] snuck by me, so I didn’t lead any laps, but got that holeshot. So, that felt good. The first moto was rough. I felt like every line I took was the wrong one. So, I got passed pretty quick. Then second moto, I had a good start but stayed with that group. So, I was stoked with that. I passed Dunge and Roczen late in the moto. I actually felt better in that second moto. All in all, it was a good day. Ever since Unadilla, that crash in practice, I’ve felt off. I’ve felt like I haven’t been able to click with the bike. So, finally got over that hump. It’s perfect timing for Pala next weekend.
Percentagewise, from that crash, are you back to 100 percent? Or are you still kind of nursing it a little bit?
Nothing is hurt on me. I hit my head pretty good. The main thing was it scared me. I was literally scared after that, just the way I hit the ground so hard. Even after the first moto, I told my wife, “I don't know what’s going on, but I feel timid. Like, I’m riding scared.” She’s like, “You’ve got to get that out of your head and just ride like you know how.” I think that helped. It’s crazy. One little slap of the ground and you’re back riding timid. It’s been such a good year, so I want to keep that going. That’s my goal is to be there every race. One more round left, so we’ll see.
Right back to that holeshot, getting out front, did you kind of almost learn a couple things that you were trying to figure out this year?
Yeah. I got behind Kenny and I stayed with him, but then all the guys came in behind me. Eli made a quick pass. I felt like I just got shuffled back so quick. Like I said, every line I took was the wrong one. I was like, what is going on? I almost fell in the back. The track was tricky. You picked a line, and you stayed in it. You’re stuck in there for the rest of the turn. Second moto, I’m like, I’m moving around until I found a good line. So, that’s what I did. All in all, it was good. Some good battles with some bad dudes, so keep it going.
We haven’t talked to you publicly since the des Nations thing. They went with Justin Cooper. You wanted it, there’s no secret they were looking at you, you were close to doing it. Reactions to not getting picked?
I don’t want to sound like a crybaby, but I was told I was the guy from someone that picks. And then two weeks later, I’m not. So, that stung a little bit, but I’m not going to make a post about it, tweet about it, it is what it is. I’m not going to cry about it. I was bummed for a few days but respect it. Justin won a few motos and earned it back.
In a way, from where your career has been, you were that close to getting on a des Nations team for America. Like in a way, that’s a victory. You know what I mean? Like, Christian Craig was almost on the team!
I know, and that’s what my father-in-law said. He was like, “Dude, look at your year! You almost did that. You can’t ask for much more.” Especially with what I’ve been through. It is what it is. You never know. There’s still another race and a month in between. I might get a call. Who knows.
Talking about the track a little bit, like you said, it was kind of tricky with how long the ruts are and trying to stay in those ruts, but they were getting notchy, and you’d come out of a corner a little early here and there. How difficult was that to read as the moto went on and the ruts were changing the way they were?
Yeah, you definitely had to move around more. I couldn’t stay in that same line. I knew it was only going to be good for a few laps and then I had to move. It’s not as deep as it usually is here. Usually it rains one of the nights or day of, so I was expecting it to be deeper. This is the hardest that I’ve raced this track. I love the hard pack, so I loved when that kind of came out and that chop. I feel like I ride better in that kind of stuff. So yeah, I can’t be too bummed. I wanted to be closer to the podium, but I’ll take a 5-5.
Setup-wise with it being a little more hard pack, did you feel like you had the right setup today? Or do you wish you did a couple things different with it?
No, for the first moto I made a change and that was the wrong way and then I went back to my original setting that I’ve been on all year. So, literally every time I change something, I think it’s going to be better and then I end up going back. I think that shows how good my bike already is. I’m in a good spot. I know what Pala is going to be like. It’s supposed to be hot so that means the track is going to be dry so hopefully that favors my riding style.
Well start the year on the podium, end the year on the podium, that’s the goal, right?
Yeah, that’s the plan. The way I rode at round one, I plan to ride like that again. Maybe a little bit more intense. Especially because this championship is nuts with one point [between them]. They split motos today, so yeah, maybe I can play a factor.
Actually I was going to ask. In the first moto, you had Chase behind you a little bit, and then Kenny is up playing games with Eli. I’m sure you guys aren’t planning this out but how is that to be in the middle of it a little bit?
Yeah, obviously I’ve got to respect Eli’s points and the team… I’m going to respect Eli. I’m not going to get in the way and if he’s faster he’s obviously going to pass me. Same with Chase. I respect the kid. I’ve known him for a long time. I’m pulling for both of them. Whichever one pulls it out deserves it. I’ll be watching on the track who claims this thing! [Laughs]