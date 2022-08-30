Ethika and Slay Co Are Teaming Up For Bike Giveaway

Slay Co is a company designed and developed for and by Axell Hodges. The California-based company is teaming up with Ethika for a bike giveaway. Enter the giveaway for a chance to win a custom Ethika and Slay Co 2022 Kawasaki KLX 110R, similar to the one Hodges rips around on himself.

The giveaway contest ends on September 1, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Visit www.ethika.com/contest/enter-in/axell-hodges-slayco-giveaway-2022 for more information.