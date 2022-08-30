Results Archive
Australian MX
Coolum
Articles
Motocross
Budds Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Charente Maritime
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Motocross
Ironman
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Sat Sep 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Bitci Turkey
Sun Sep 4
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sat Sep 10
Articles
Full Schedule

Ethika and Slay Co Are Teaming Up For Bike Giveaway

August 30, 2022 5:05pm | by:
Slay Co is a company designed and developed for and by Axell Hodges. The California-based company is teaming up with Ethika for a bike giveaway. Enter the giveaway for a chance to win a custom Ethika and Slay Co 2022 Kawasaki KLX 110R, similar to the one Hodges rips around on himself. 

The giveaway contest ends on September 1, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Sign up now! 

Visit www.ethika.com/contest/enter-in/axell-hodges-slayco-giveaway-2022 for more information.

