Main image by Mitch Kendra

It was another wild weekend of racing in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship last weekend as the Ironman National provided some fireworks, and somehow the 450 class title race is still as close as it can be. As such, we fired off some burning questions to longtime pro Jason Thomas to pick his brain about Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac’s title fight, Jett Lawrence’s “slump,” and more.

The Eli Tomac/Chase Sexton battles have been fantastic, and it was no different at Ironman. Watching Sexton come from behind and catch Tomac, pass him, then have Tomac come back by was crazy. How does that happen? Was Tomac saving something just in case?

I asked him this on the podium and he said he knew that it was going to take an all-out push to get the win. I don’t think he was necessarily saving it, but when the adrenaline takes over, sometimes the level can go to a parabolic place that surprises even the rider. These guys are digging deep with so much on the line.

If Tomac doesn't make that mistake in the second moto while catching Sexton, does he catch and pass him?

With the response that Sexton put in, I don’t think so. Sexton got caught up with lappers and seeing that, Tomac put a charge in to try to capitalize. The under-reported part of this is that Sexton also dropped to a 2:01 that same lap that Tomac made the mistake. Sexton then stayed in the 2:01’s and the rest was history. It was a crazy series of events for Sexton to run into traffic, Tomac put in his best lap into an immediate mistake, followed by Sexton responding with his best lap. The resiliency Sexton showed there was impressive.