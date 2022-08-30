Results Archive
Australian MX
Coolum
Articles
Motocross
Budds Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Charente Maritime
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Motocross
Ironman
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Sat Sep 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Bitci Turkey
Sun Sep 4
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sat Sep 10
Articles
Full Schedule

Best Post-Race Show Ever: Ironman

August 30, 2022 3:00pm | by: &

Twisted Tea backs our coverage of the Best Post-Race Show Ever from the 2022 Ironman National. Well it is now going to come all the way down to the very end as Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac flip flopped moto wins again and the one point difference between the two of them still remains. Host Jason Weigandt and crew discuss how wild this championship is along with a near 250 class championship clinching day for Jett Lawrence. Justin Rodbell and Marshal Weltin dissect the Ironman racetrack and several riders sound off on their days in Indiana.

Film by Tom Journet.

ABOUT TWISTED TEA

Twisted Tea was founded on the belief that a hard iced tea should actually taste like real iced tea. Smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is real brewed tea with a 5 percent kick of alcohol. Ask for it wherever you buy beer!

Visit www.twistedtea.com.

*Must be 21 or older.

