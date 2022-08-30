Twisted Tea backs our coverage of the Best Post-Race Show Ever from the 2022 Ironman National. Well it is now going to come all the way down to the very end as Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac flip flopped moto wins again and the one point difference between the two of them still remains. Host Jason Weigandt and crew discuss how wild this championship is along with a near 250 class championship clinching day for Jett Lawrence. Justin Rodbell and Marshal Weltin dissect the Ironman racetrack and several riders sound off on their days in Indiana.

Film by Tom Journet.

