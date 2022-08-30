Off the start of the second moto, Deegan and a few other riders collided in the third turn and the #438 was slow to get up. He eventually remounted dead last before getting going again—but then he was rolling. He made up a ton of time to catch the rider in 38th then clicked off a bunch of passes before eventually taking the checkered flag in 24th. His 34-24 scored him 31st overall officially, but despite not scoring points in either moto, it was a strong showing. Deegan said the following on his day in a post-race release from the team:

“It started off well in the first moto and just tried to work through the pack a little bit, and I felt like I was riding super well. I lost my rear brake on the second lap, though, which was unfortunate, but I felt like I was flowing and could run the speed with those guys. I made a little rookie mistake trying to do a little double and went over the bars. That was it for the moto. I was a little banged up but lined up for the second moto and ended up getting taken out a little past the start. From there, I just tried to make my way back up through the pack. It was a big learning experience for me, and I know what I need to work on to get into the top 10.”

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team Manager Jensen Hendler said:

“For Haiden, we learned a lot this weekend. The whole point of bringing him in was to gain experience. It is good for him to learn the everyday workings of a professional class, from the schedule to racing. I think we all took away what we wanted from this first race.”

It was expected Deegan raced the Ironman National and that was it, but now, Yamaha has confirmed he is in fact racing this weekend’s finale as well.