Team USA Wins 2022 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship

MX85 Junior 2T

In the first 85cc race, the Fox Holeshot went to Mano Faure, while Gyan Doensen had a decent start as he worked his way up the order and into second. Jarné Bervoets was the leader for five laps until he made a mistake which allowed Doensen into the lead. Bervoets then crashed which also allowed Vitezslav Marek into third. Marek had to fight back from seventh after a mid-field start.

In the second race, the Fox Holeshot was won by Filippo Mantovani, but his time in the lead was cut short as Doensen was quick to take over first place in the second corner. Marek was right there too, following the Dutchman as the two battled closely. Marek pushed hard, searching for any opportunity to pass, and after 11 minutes of the race, he was able to finally get around Doensen and take over the lead. Marek looked in control until the penultimate lap where he crashed, which handed the race win and the title to Doensen. Bervoets finished third.

A 1-1 result meant that Gyan Doensen was crowned the 85cc FIM Junior Motocross World Champion of 2022 ahead of Vitezslav Marek who placed second and Jarné Bervoets who placed third overall and secured the bronze medal.

85cc Junior World Champion, Gyan Doensen: “Yes, you know, I’m speechless. I worked super hard for this and this year it needed to happen, and it happened, so I’m super happy! I got second in the European Championship and now first in the World Championship, so yeah, I am really happy. I want to thank my team for all the effort and my family and of course friends, everyone”.

85cc FIM Junior World Championship - Race 1 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Gyan Doensen (NED, Husqvarna), 25:21.453; 2. Vitezslav Marek (CZE, KTM), +0:15.814; 3. Jarne Bervoets (BEL, KTM), +0:19.217; 4. Amaury Maindru (FRA, KTM), +0:37.805; 5. Dani Heitink (NED, Husqvarna), +0:38.550; 6. Tristen Mardo (EST, Husqvarna), +0:45.750; 7. Erik Frisagård (SWE, KTM), +0:49.881; 8. Freddie Bartlett (SWE, KTM), +0:50.243; 9. Douwe Van Mechgelen (BEL, Husqvarna), +0:55.634; 10. Landon Gibson (USA, KTM), +0:57.898;

85cc FIM Junior World Championship - Race 2 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Gyan Doensen (NED, Husqvarna), 25:00.890; 2. Vitezslav Marek (CZE, KTM), +0:31.165; 3. Jarne Bervoets (BEL, KTM), +0:34.745; 4. Seth Dennis (USA, KTM), +0:40.355; 5. Freddie Bartlett (SWE, KTM), +0:41.959; 6. Heath Fisher (AUS, Husqvarna), +0:43.816; 7. Josh Vail (GBR, Husqvarna), +0:45.492; 8. Ian Ampoorter (BEL, KTM), +0:49.916; 9. Matias Miettinen (FIN, KTM), +0:50.911; 10. Tristen Mardo (EST, Husqvarna), +0:52.259;

85cc Junior World Championship Top 10 Overall Classification: 1. Gyan Doensen (NED, HUS), 50 points; 2. Vitezslav Marek (CZE, KTM), 44 p.; 3. Jarne Bervoets (BEL, KTM), 40 p.; 4. Freddie Bartlett (SWE, KTM), 29 p.; 5. Tristen Mardo (EST, HUS), 26 p.; 6. Seth Dennis (USA, KTM), 25 p.; 7. Heath Fisher (AUS, HUS), 25 p.; 8. Dani Heitink (NED, HUS), 24 p.; 9. Matias Miettinen (FIN, KTM), 20 p.; 10. Amaury Maindru (FRA, KTM), 18 p.;

MX65 Junior 2T

In the first 65cc race, it was Enri Lusts who took the Fox Holeshot though by the second corner was passed by Lucas Leok, who led the entire seven laps of the race. Lusts dropped back to 12th, while crossing the line second was Viktor Leppälä and Moritz Ernecker who finished third.

Race two saw Lusts take the Fox Holeshot once again, though was quickly passed by Andrea Uccellini. Uccellini made a mistake which allowed Eeka Laaksonen to move into first place, but at this point Aston Allas and Leok were also closing in. By lap three Allas and Leok were able to pass the leader. Two corners later Allas crashed and Leok was the new race leader. The young Estonian was able to open up a nice gap to the rest of the field. Meanwhile Ricardo Bauer was fourth and was on a charge. The Austrian managed to catch and pass Jorge Salvador and Pau Ruiz Caudet to finish second as Leok won the race again.

A perfect score with two race wins meant that Lucas Leok was crowned the 2022 65cc World Cup Winner with Ricardo Bauer securing the silver medal while Moritz Ernecker claimed the bronze.